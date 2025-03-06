David Beckham takes style notes from wife Victoria in cosy collared coat

I guess when you’re married to one of the world’s most stylish fashion moguls, it’s hard not to be a fashion icon in your own right.

When it comes to gentlemen with a style agenda like no other, David Beckham reigns supreme, and his most recent ensemble has his wife Victoria's name written all over it.

Spotted in the stands on Wednesday night watching Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC go head to head at Parc des Princes in Paris, the former footballer and father of four traded in his sports kit for a sleek suiting moment, accompanied by a cosy collared coat.

© GC Images David's woollen coat was the perfect shade of green

The khaki-coloured woolen coat boasted big VB energy, consisting of a structured collar which he wore standing up.

Fans of the famous couple and Victoria’s fashion sense will know just how much she favours a statement coat moment.

© GC Images Victoria's favourite coat is from her autumn/winter 2024 collection

Just days ago, the 50-year-old entrepreneur and former Spice Girl was seen out and about in the French capital ahead of her fifth PFW show, sporting her favourite bold coat from her eponymous brand, Victoria Beckham.

VB’s coat, which she has worn on repeat since 2024, features a sky-high collar which wraps around the neck, a long length hem and waist tie detailing.

While VB and David’s coats are wildly different, we can’t help but wonder (and hope) that Victoria had something to do with David's football spectating collar placement.

© WWD via Getty Images The whole Beckham family is always there to support VB

Like every season, the whole Beckham family, Nicola and Brooklyn included, are set to descend on the cobblestone streets this week to support Victoria at her AW25 show on Friday night.

As per usual, a large chunk of the front row has been reserved for David, the four children and their partners and as expected, fashion lovers are anticipating that their looks will coin them the fashion sphere’s most stylish family once again.