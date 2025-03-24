Cruz Beckham coolly twins with brother Romeo and dad David in statement beanie 

When it comes to styling out bold streetwear looks, Cruz Beckham reigns supreme. No doubt a skill inherited from his fashion icon mother (who is worthy of the title in every single aspect), the budding musician has mastered the art of dressing the part.

Over the weekend, the youngest Beckham brother joined his older sibling Romeo and father David at home for some R&R away from the hustle and bustle of London.

For the low-key occasion, Cruz paired some baggy sand-toned trousers with a caramel-coloured knit, layered over a longline tee. A towering beanie perched atop his Seventies-inspired shag ‘do waves, making for the perfect street style statement piece.

© @cruzbeckham The Beckhams enjoyed some time at home in the Cotswolds

David and Romeo also jumped on the beanie bandwagon, with the latter pairing his with a black Nike tracksuit and David opting for a black number, charcoal grey T-shirt and faded jeans.

The family enjoyed some downtime at home in the Cotswold, joined by Cruz’s ever-stylish girlfriend Jackie Apostel. Of course, the working cockers came along for the ride, evidenced by Cruz’s Instagram Stories which showed Fig approaching the singer for some much-deserved attention.

© GC Images Beanies are very much part of the family dress code

It’s no secret that the H! Fashion team has a soft spot for Cruz and his style, which continue to keep us on the edge of our office chairs. From rave shades to designer knits, the West London native has curated quite the array of playful looks.

For example last week, he sat for a tattoo session in London’s Soho area, once again joined by his gorgeous canine companion Fig (who, let’s be honest, is everyone’s favourite Beckham.) For the session, the musician sported a cashmere jumper, rolled-up trousers and a series of layered chain necklaces. A pale-hued beret perched atop his head, holding his lengthy tresses in place.

Safe to say, Cruz and his wardrobe never know a dull moment - and we’d like him to keep it that way.