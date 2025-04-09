Sydney Sweeney’s leather bustier is her most striking look to date

On Tuesday night, the film industry’s finest gathered to celebrate the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles.

Among the A-lister crew was none other than Sydney Sweeney, who graced the red carpet arm-in-arm with her trusty hairstylist Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza.

For the star-dotted event, Sydney slipped into a fitted chocolate brown suit by Elisabetta Franchi. The set featured sharp lapels, a cinched waistline, a plunging silhouette and gently flared trousers.

© WireImage Glen Oropeza and Sydney Sweeney attend the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles

However, the centrepiece of the ensemble was undoubtedly the leather bustier corset that was affixed to Sydney’s waist. The sculptural piece, sourced by Sydney’s stylist Molly Dickson, boasted a striking croc-embossed design, topped off with side-split detailing and a thin leather belt in a lighter shade of coffee.

A black lace trim added a touch of whimsy romance to the structured look, which merged classic tailoring with playful lingerie references.

The Euphoria actress wore her heavenly blonde locks down loose in tumbling beach waves - the unmatched work of her beloved hairstylist who has become a leading name in the world of celebrity beauty. His efforts were recognised during the night, as he scooped up the prestigious ‘Best SS Hairstylist’ award for his widely-celebrated portfolio.

Leaning into croc-chic, Sydney’s look was elevated by a subtle yet striking brown manicure that mirrored the armoured skin of creatures belonging to the reptile family.

The star shared snippets of the joyous event via social media, writing: “last night we celebrated the incredible artists whose brilliance lives behind the scenes, the ones who bring us to life even when we are just rolling out of bed. someone very special to me took home a well-deserved win, and I couldn’t be prouder. @glencocoforhair thank you for standing by my side all these years I love you so much and I’m so happy for you!!!!!”