Anne Hathaway just elevated her pink tracksuit with a blazer and running trainers

“Get a girl who can do both” is one of fashion's most beloved style aesthetics as it embodies the idea that being in full glam and a glamorous ensemble 24/7 is an unobtainable quest, even for A-listers.

The latest famed face to nail the multifaceted trend and prove she’s just like us is none other than Hollywood heavyweight, Anne Hathaway.

Spotted on set for her newest silver screen role in Colleen Hoover’s film adaptation of Verity, the 42-year-old perfected off-duty dressing in a matching baby pink tracksuit and running sneakers and somehow made it overly chic.

© GC Images We will forever be taking style cues from Anne

To elevate her street-style-approved matching co-ord, Anne added a classic oversized black blazer and set of matching sunglasses - an essential combo for every fashion obsessive.

© GC Images The actress perfected off-duty dressing

She left her long brunette hair out in a middle parting, her curtain bangs left to do all the heavy lifting.

© GC Images Being comfortable is chic

As for her shoes, to the untrained eye, they look like just a regular pair of Nike running sneakers, but to those in the know, they’re Off-White’s sold-out Nike Air Max 97 collaboration with Serena Williams.

The fashion-forward sneakers in question first launched back in 2018 when Virgil Abloh was at the helm, and now are only available on resale sites, retailing for upwards of £1000.

When she’s not taking to the red carpet in glamorous gowns, attending intimate opulent dinners or sitting FROW at fashion week, the Princess Regent of Genovia (IYKYK) can often be found donning a variety of casually cool looks to go about her day to day.

Earlier this year, she proved the power of sheer tights and a black miniskirt while on date night in NYC, while prior to that, she took to the spectator stands to watch the 2025 Super Bowl in a sleeveless cream blouse and emerald green knit.

Whatever the occasion, Anne Hathaway nails the dress code every time and reminds us that sometimes things just aren’t all that serious.