Emma Corrin proves the power of a statement blouse to debut Season 7 of Black Mirror

Known for their leading roles in Nosferatu, The Crown and now, an episode of Season Seven of Black Mirror, Emma Corrin is the definition of talented.

Aside from their impressive, award-winning career path, the 29-year-old has also made waves in the style sphere, and their most recent red carpet look is a testament to exactly that.

© Getty Images Emma's look for the event was sublte yet striking

For a celebratory night out at London’s BFI Southbank on Wednesday night, Emma decided to keep their ensemble classically chic, styling a pair of tailored suit trousers with a timeless black knit jumper, which they wore over a crisp white blouse from Moshchino’s FW25 collection.

Far from your regular run of the mill white shirt, Emma’s blouse in question leaned into the eclectic aesthetic, featuring not one, not two, but three collared tie accents, fixed with malleable wire to create a structured statement.

© Getty Images A crisp white shirt will always be a wardrobe icon

Emma’s look comes as no surprise to fans of their wardrobe, considering this might be the most laid back thing they’ve ever worn to an opulent occasion.

Over the past few years, the star has skyrocketed to style stardom in the eyes of the fashion obsessed for their love of daring fashion.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images She wore the Loewe number to attend the 2022 Olivier Awards © GC Images Emma put a stylistic twist on the 'no trousers' trend to attend the Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

From green lace mini dresses to Lowe’s iconic ‘balloon boob’ dress and the time they sported the ‘no trousers’ trend in the form of a feather-adorned leotard, Emma's love for fun fashion runs deep.

Black Mirror: Hotel Reverie is the third episode in the new season and follows a Hollywood A-list actor, Brandy Friday, played by Emma, who in true Black Mirror style is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie, where they need to follow the script to make it out alive.

The new season officially debuts on April 10, exclusively on Netflix, with all six episodes available to watch and binge from 8pm London time.

Clear your calendar because tonight is booked and busy…