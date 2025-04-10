Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Corrin proves the power of a statement blouse to debut Season 7 of Black Mirror
Subscribe
Emma Corrin proves the power of a statement blouse to debut Season 7 of Black Mirror
Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © GC Images

Emma Corrin proves the power of a statement blouse to debut Season 7 of Black Mirror

The It-Brit wore a seriously stylish outfit to attend a special screening of Black Mirror: Hotel Reverie on Wednesday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Known for their leading roles in Nosferatu, The Crown and now, an episode of Season Seven of Black Mirror, Emma Corrin is the definition of talented. 

Aside from their impressive, award-winning career path, the 29-year-old has also made waves in the style sphere, and their most recent red carpet look is a testament to exactly that. 

Emma Corrin attends the "Black Mirror: Hotel Reverie" Season Seven Special Screening at the BFI Southbank on April 09, 2025 in London, England in a black jumper, torusers and white blouse look© Getty Images
Emma's look for the event was sublte yet striking

For a celebratory night out at London’s BFI Southbank on Wednesday night, Emma decided to keep their ensemble classically chic, styling a pair of tailored suit trousers with a timeless black knit jumper, which they wore over a crisp white blouse from Moshchino’s FW25 collection. 

Far from your regular run of the mill white shirt, Emma’s blouse in question leaned into the eclectic aesthetic, featuring not one, not two, but three collared tie accents, fixed with malleable wire to create a structured statement. 

Emma Corrin attends the "Black Mirror: Hotel Reverie" Season Seven Special Screening at the BFI Southbank on April 09, 2025 in London, England wearing a black knit, and white blouse© Getty Images
A crisp white shirt will always be a wardrobe icon

Emma’s look comes as no surprise to fans of their wardrobe, considering this might be the most laid back thing they’ve ever worn to an opulent occasion. 

Over the past few years, the star has skyrocketed to style stardom in the eyes of the fashion obsessed for their love of daring fashion. 

Emma Corrin attends The Olivier Awards 2022 wearing a Loewe dress© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
She wore the Loewe number to attend the 2022 Olivier Awards
Emma Corrin attends the Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024 in a black leotard with tights© GC Images
Emma put a stylistic twist on the 'no trousers' trend to attend the Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

From green lace mini dresses to Lowe’s iconic ‘balloon boob’ dress and the time they sported the ‘no trousers’ trend in the form of a feather-adorned leotard, Emma's love for fun fashion runs deep.

Black Mirror: Hotel Reverie is the third episode in the new season and follows a Hollywood A-list actor, Brandy Friday, played by Emma, who in true Black Mirror style is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie, where they need to follow the script to make it out alive. 

The new season officially debuts on April 10, exclusively on Netflix, with all six episodes available to watch and binge from 8pm London time. 

Clear your calendar because tonight is booked and busy…

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More