Emma Corrin's latest look was the ultimate Princess Diana tribute

For those of us in the know, 'Brat Girl Summer' can be interpreted in various ways. Some, like Rita Ora, choose to sport vibrant slime green itsy bitsy bikinis while others, like The Crown’s Emma Corrin, opt for a suited, vibrant green set to attend the Miu Miu 'Women's Tales' photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Whatever the event, green tones in all shades have taken over the style sphere. However the original 'Brat Girl,' Princess Diana, walked so they could all run.

© Getty It seems 'Brat Girl Summer' is going to turn into 'Brat Girl Autumn'

For the occasion, Emma styled their cropped trench coat-style jacket with a fitted midi skirt, a pair of slingback heels, a set of bold black sunglasses and Gigi Hadid’s favourite bag style, the Miu Miu 'Arcadie' matelassé nappa leather bag.

© Getty This look is most definitely Charli XCX-approved

The Crown actor took style cues from Princess Diana, who above all else, loved a vibrant green co-ord moment. The late princess was often seen sporting the style throughout the 90s while on official royal business. She famously donned a bold version, complete with a matching hat and black pumps to attend Helen Windsor’s wedding in 1992.

© Getty The Princess of Wales coveted the colour green

In 1998, the People's Princess opted for a sleek button-up option while visiting the British School in Seoul, Korea, pairing the suited look with some matching heels and a set of pearl and gold earrings.

© Getty The accessories really make this look

Possibly our favourite green-toned ensemble donned by the princess, was the option she wore to visit The Northwestern University in Chicago back in 1996. For the occasion, Diana paired her pastel-toned skirt and blazer co-ord with four stacked pearl choker necklace, a black Chanel shoulder bag and a pair of cream and black slingback heels.

Oh lady Di, you would have loved 'Brat Girl Summer'...