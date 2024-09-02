Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Crown's Emma Corrin latest look was the ultimate Princess Diana tribute
Emma Corrin is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

Emma Corrin's latest look was the ultimate Princess Diana tribute

Princess Diana of Wales walked so 'Brat Girl Summer' could run...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
For those of us in the know, 'Brat Girl Summer' can be interpreted in various ways. Some, like Rita Ora, choose to sport vibrant slime green itsy bitsy bikinis while others, like The Crown’s Emma Corrin, opt for a suited, vibrant green set to attend the Miu Miu 'Women's Tales' photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. 

Whatever the event, green tones in all shades have taken over the style sphere. However the original 'Brat Girl,' Princess Diana, walked so they could all run.

Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty
It seems 'Brat Girl Summer' is going to turn into 'Brat Girl Autumn'

For the occasion, Emma styled their cropped trench coat-style jacket with a fitted midi skirt, a pair of slingback heels, a set of bold black sunglasses and Gigi Hadid’s favourite bag style, the Miu Miu 'Arcadie' matelassé nappa leather bag. 

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) and Prince Harry at the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor and Timothy Taylor at St George's Chapel in Windsor, 18th July 1992© Getty
This look is most definitely Charli XCX-approved

The Crown actor took style cues from Princess Diana, who above all else, loved a vibrant green co-ord moment. The late princess was often seen sporting the style throughout the 90s while on official royal business. She famously donned a bold version, complete with a matching hat and black pumps to attend Helen Windsor’s wedding in 1992. 

Princess Diana Visiting The British School In Seoul, Korea© Getty
The Princess of Wales coveted the colour green

In 1998, the People's Princess opted for a sleek button-up option while visiting the British School in Seoul, Korea, pairing the suited look with some matching heels and a set of pearl and gold earrings. 

The Princess Of Wales Visits Chicago in a pastel green suit© Getty
The accessories really make this look

Possibly our favourite green-toned ensemble donned by the princess, was the option she wore to visit The Northwestern University in Chicago back in 1996. For the occasion, Diana paired her pastel-toned skirt and blazer co-ord with four stacked pearl choker necklace, a black Chanel shoulder bag and a pair of cream and black slingback heels. 

Oh lady Di, you would have loved 'Brat Girl Summer'...

