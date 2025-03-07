Emma Corrin shows us how to style a black shirt and jeans for date night

When it comes to multifaceted style muses, British actress Emma Corrin is the blueprint.

Each and every time they step out for a date night dinner, glamorous red carpet appearance, or to attend a Fashion Week show, they perfectly nail the dress code every time, and Thursday night's look was much the same.

Spotted attending a press night performance of their new play The Seagull at The Barbican Theatre in London alongside co-star Cate Blanchett, Emma oozed effortless elegance in a laid-back jeans and shirt look.

Emma elevated the look by French-tucking the shirt into their jeans

The Miu Miu muse and The Crown actress styled one of fashion's favourite essentials for the evening- the classic button-up shirt.

Opting for a black version, Emma tucked one side of the crisp style statement into a set of slouchy blue jeans from YEARLY PLAN, fixed at the waist with a leather belt. To finish off the casual yet cool look, they added a set of black leather lace-up shoes, a dainty silver necklace and a pair of matching earrings.

The It-Brits iconic pixie cut will be everywhere this summer

For hair and makeup, the Nosferatu star styled their iconic brunette pixie cut in a subtle messy style while their makeup remained simple and glowy- the perfect accompaniment to the outfit.

Fashion lovers will know the power of a great button up shirt, whatever the colourway. H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington describes the style as “a key part of any capsule wardrobe” and deems it a “versatile” option for everyone and anyone.

Cate matched Emma's energy for the evening in an all-black look

The classic style has remained a constant in the wardrobes of those most stylish. Just a few days ago, Meghan Markle was spotted in natural-toned taupe option on her new Netflix show, Love, Meghan.

Prior to that, It-Brit and Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley was spotted layering a baby blue style under a green bomber jacket to sit FROW at the Prada AW25 show during Milan Fashion Week last week.

Whether it be an opulent event or a day spent at home, a classic button-up shirt knows no bounds and, as so effortlessly proven by Emma, Mehgan and Simone, will forever be a style staple for the fashion obsessed.