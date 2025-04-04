Lily James' reveals the family secret that inspired her 'French Girl' wardrobe

In a sleek black ensemble cinched perfectly at the waist, Lily James turned heads at Dior’s AW25 show, held in the Jardin des Tuileries during Paris Fashion Week.

It wasn’t until nearly a month later, however, that we learned just how meaningful that fashion moment really was. With off-the-shoulder ease, wide-leg tailored trousers, razor-sharp Dior slingbacks, and a Lady Dior bag dangling nonchalantly from her fingers, the look wasn’t just très chic—it was personal.

On April 3, Lily took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from her trip to Paris, captioned simply: “Quand ta grand-mère est française.” Translation: When your grandmother is French.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily lounged on a velvet couch beneath a pastoral tapestry in the Insta snaps

The post immediately stood out—not just for its style, but for its sentiment. Among the shots of her looking statuesque against ornate Parisian architecture and lounging against a tapestry-lined velvet sofa, she included something different: black-and-white photographs of her maternal grandmother in her youth. Suddenly, the tailored black Dior suit wasn’t just about elegance - it was about legacy.

© @lilyjamesofficial Vintage photo of Lily James' grandmother sitting on rocks by water

Lily’s look that day was the embodiment of modern French girl style: effortless, minimal, cool without trying. Think Catherine Deneuve with a dose of Rive Gauche attitude. The softly tousled blonde hair, the barely-there makeup, the subtle power of a cinched waist and bold heel - it all whispered quiet confidence. In an age when heritage is stitched into identity, Lily James reminds us that style can be more than curated - it can be inherited.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James stood beside Petit Palais' marble sculptures holding her Lady Dior bag

What many fans may not know is that Lily James is exceptionally close with her grandmother Marinette Mantle. Back in 2016, she took her as her guest to Wimbledon. The two were photographed in the Royal Box, holding hands and laughing together in a moment of pure affection.

© WireImage Lily James holding hands with her grandmother at Wimbledon

That same grandmother - on her mother’s side - was born in France. When Nazi forces invaded her village near Paris during World War II, she was forced to flee at just 11 years old. Years later, she married Lily’s grandfather, a minister in the Royal Air Force.

© @lilyjamesofficial Vintage portrait of Lily James' grandmother in floral dress and earrings

It’s a story of courage and cross-cultural romance - and it adds a powerful layer to what may have seemed like a simple style post. By including photos of her grandmother as a child and young woman - posed by a wooden fence, lounging on sun-bleached rocks, radiating vintage glamour - Lily’s Dior look became more than a fashion moment. It became a tribute.

So next time you reach for your vintage handbag, your sharp black tailoring, or heirloom earrings, think of Lily - and the grandmothers who wore it first.