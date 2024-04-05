Coachella: Festival 'fits that will stand out from the crowd

Festivalgoers and fashion enthusiasts are counting down the days until the world’s most notable songstresses, DJs, performers, and artists descend on Southern California's Colorado Desert to play at the world’s most notable festival- Coachella.

As per usual the lineup for this year's festival is more than impressive with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat and Mean Girls’ (the reboot) very own Regina George, Reneé Rapp.

Aside from the stellar lineup, Coachella is a fashion spectacle to behold in its own right, described by many as a breeding ground for new trends, reinvented styles and innovative festival must-haves.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Last year Hailey opted for a casually cool festi 'fit

Over the years we’ve seen some iconic looks come out of the sandy desert event with many notable names such as Alix Earle, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse in attendance year after year.

© Instagram / @georgiafowler Georgia Fowler looked chicer than ever at last years festival in her 'kini and crochet mini skirt look

Because of its top-tier status those who managed to secure themselves a ticket know that the most important thing on their agenda is finding a festival ‘fit that's different from the norm.

© Instagram / @emmachamberlain Emma Chamberlain sported racy read creepers and a denim mini last year

From vest and mini skirt combos to sheer ‘underwear as outwear’ charged dresses, here are a few fashion editor-approved ensembles that will stand out from the crowd at any festival this season.

Mesh to Impress

Boots, £250.00, Steve Madden; Dress, £305.00, My Theresa; Jacket, £1,650.00, Acne Studios; Bikini top, £75.00, Dora Larsen; Sunglasses, £29.00, & Other Stories.

As we all know mesh in all forms is seriously trending right now and there's no better place to bare all than in the Coachella desert. Pair with chunky boots and ensure you bring a layer because once the sun goes down the temp drops lower than low.

Bold Red Beyoncé ensemble

Jacket, £185.00, KITRI; Skirt, £45.00, Selfridges; Boots, £69.99, Stradivarius; Sunglasses, £260.00, Loewe at My Theresa; Phone Case, £66.54, Xou Xou.

Pay homage to the queen herself with a cowgirl-charged racy red look. Comfortable, on-trend and seriously cute, this look is most definitely worthy of a grid post.

Luxe Leopard

Dress, £160.00, Rat & Boa; Bikini top, £38.00, Skims; Bikini bottoms, £36.00, Skims; Boots, £350.00, Annie's Ibiza; Sunglasses, £55.00, Le Specs at Selfridges; Hat, £69.00, TOAST.

Leopard print is another trending style statement right now and this Rat & Boa sheer dress is the ultimate statement. Pair with your favourite knee-high boots, a black bikini and a sun hat to stay sun smart.

Comfortable Classic

Skirt, £55.00, & Other Stories. Vest, £15.99, H&M. Loafers, £26.00, ASOS. Bag, £89.99, JW Pei. Sunglasses, £121.50, Versace at Sunglass Hut. Necklace, £175.99, Crystal Haze.

Comfy, cute and likely already in your wardrobe, this vest and mini skirt look is an understated style statement. Elevate your classic look with bright accessories and a fun bag.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.