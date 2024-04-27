Billie Eilish's best fashion moments

There is truly nobody who does offbeat, quirky yet effortlessly cool style like Billie Eilish.

Pushing the boundaries of fashion norms - particularly on the red carpet - is her speciality, and she serves every single time.

Since emerging onto the scene in 2015 with Ocean Eyes, she's won nine Grammys, two Academy Awards, two Guinness World records, three Billboard Music Awards, a BRIT Award and so much more, all whilst sporting an iconic outfit that lingers on the lips of fashion fanatics for months to come.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at Billie's best fashion moments so far...

© Getty The Oscars, 2024 She nailed the 'dark academia' trend in a full Chanel 'fit.

© Getty Grammy's, 2024 Her vintage Barbie varsity jacket that was reworked by Chrome Hearts truly stole the show at the Grammy's 2024.

© Getty Barbie world premiere, 2023 In a major 'Barbie meets Ken' fashion moment, she wore a pink Gucci button-down shirt and Raf Simons shorts.



The Oscars party, 2023 Billie perfected goth glamour in a voluminous Rick Owens gown.

© Getty Academy Museum Gala, 2022 She stunned in a pinstripe two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier.

© Getty MET Gala, 2022 She nailed the 'gilded glamour' dress code in a full Gucci 'fit made with upcycled fabric.

© Getty MET Gala, 2021 She oozed Marylin Monroe glamour in a peachy Oscar de la Renta ball gown.



© Getty Oscars, 2020 No questions about who she wore to the 2020 Oscars. Billie's stunning white suit was adorned with Chanel's iconic interlocking 'c' logo.

© Getty BRIT Awards, 2020 A fitting choice for a British ceremony. Billie donned a Burberry outfit in its quintessential beige hue.