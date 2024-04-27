Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Billie Eilish's best fashion moments
Billie Eilish's best fashion moments

Take a look at the singer's most iconic outfits so far...

2 minutes ago
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
There is truly nobody who does offbeat, quirky yet effortlessly cool style like Billie Eilish.

Pushing the boundaries of fashion norms - particularly on the red carpet - is her speciality, and she serves every single time.

Since emerging onto the scene in 2015 with Ocean Eyes, she's won nine Grammys, two Academy Awards, two Guinness World records, three Billboard Music Awards, a BRIT Award and so much more, all whilst sporting an iconic outfit that lingers on the lips of fashion fanatics for months to come.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at Billie's best fashion moments so far...

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)© Getty

The Oscars, 2024

She nailed the 'dark academia' trend in a full Chanel 'fit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Getty

Grammy's, 2024

Her vintage Barbie varsity jacket that was reworked by Chrome Hearts truly stole the show at the Grammy's 2024.

Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)© Getty

Barbie world premiere, 2023

In a major 'Barbie meets Ken' fashion moment, she wore a pink Gucci button-down shirt and Raf Simons shorts.

Billie Eilish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Oscars party, 2023

Billie perfected goth glamour in a voluminous Rick Owens gown.

Billie Eilish wore Jean Paul Gaultier© Getty

Academy Museum Gala, 2022

She stunned in a pinstripe two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Billie Eilish arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )© Getty

MET Gala, 2022

She nailed the 'gilded glamour' dress code in a full Gucci 'fit made with upcycled fabric.

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )© Getty

MET Gala, 2021

She oozed Marylin Monroe glamour in a peachy Oscar de la Renta ball gown.


Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty

Oscars, 2020

No questions about who she wore to the 2020 Oscars. Billie's stunning white suit was adorned with Chanel's iconic interlocking 'c' logo.

Billie Eilish, winner of the Best International Female Solo Artist award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Getty

BRIT Awards, 2020

A fitting choice for a British ceremony. Billie donned a Burberry outfit in its quintessential beige hue.

Billie Eilish at the 2017 ASCAP Pop Awards at The Wiltern on May 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ASCAP)© Getty

ASCAP Pop Awards, 2017

Bringing back the Mob Wife trend years before the fashion set did, she oozed cool in animal print trousers and a white fluffy jacket.

