Billie Eilish's best fashion moments

There is truly nobody who does offbeat, quirky yet effortlessly cool style like Billie Eilish.
Pushing the boundaries of fashion norms - particularly on the red carpet - is her speciality, and she serves every single time.
Since emerging onto the scene in 2015 with Ocean Eyes, she's won nine Grammys, two Academy Awards, two Guinness World records, three Billboard Music Awards, a BRIT Award and so much more, all whilst sporting an iconic outfit that lingers on the lips of fashion fanatics for months to come.
Hello! Fashion takes a look at Billie's best fashion moments so far...
The Oscars, 2024
She nailed the 'dark academia' trend in a full Chanel 'fit.
Grammy's, 2024
Hervintage Barbie varsity jacket that was reworked by Chrome Hearts truly stole the show at the Grammy's 2024.
Barbie world premiere, 2023
In a major 'Barbie meets Ken' fashion moment, she wore a pink Gucci button-down shirt and Raf Simons shorts.
The Oscars party, 2023
Billie perfected goth glamour in a voluminous Rick Owens gown.
Academy Museum Gala, 2022
She stunned in a pinstripe two-piece from Jean Paul Gaultier.
MET Gala, 2022
She nailed the 'gilded glamour' dress code in a full Gucci 'fit made with upcycled fabric.
MET Gala, 2021
She oozed Marylin Monroe glamour in a peachy Oscar de la Renta ball gown.
Oscars, 2020
No questions about who she wore to the 2020 Oscars. Billie's stunning white suit was adorned with Chanel's iconic interlocking 'c' logo.
BRIT Awards, 2020
A fitting choice for a British ceremony. Billie donned a Burberry outfit in its quintessential beige hue.
ASCAP Pop Awards, 2017
Bringing back the Mob Wife trend years before the fashion set did, she oozed cool in animal print trousers and a white fluffy jacket.