The best dressed at the Golden Globes 2025

Each and every year the annual Golden Globe Awards sees some of the world's most acclaimed silver and small-screen actors and actresses gather together under one roof to celebrate excellence in their field.

The presenter lineup for this year is seriously stacked, with Spiderman’s Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Margaret Qualley and the one and only Demi Moore all on the list. As for this year's host, American comedian Nikki Glaser will take to the stage for the very first time.

Though we’re always excited to see our favourite stars take home a trophy, we’d be lying if we didn’t say our most anticipated part of the evening is the red carpet.

Last year, Selena Gomez stunned in a satin red asymmetrical gown, Saoirse Ronan surprised in feathered mint green and Jennifer Lawrence proved her pregnancy style game, and this year is likely set to be no different.

Without further ado, here are the very best dressed celebrities who took to the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet.

© Getty Images Nischelle Turner Nischelle Turner oozed elegance in a sheer bodice black gown and paired it perfectly with a dainty diamond necklace.



© WireImage Heather McMahan Bringing a touch of drama to the red carpet in a sparkling lilac gown, Heather McMahan proved bold elegance needn't be boring.

© Getty Images Raya Abirached Taking style cues from that emoji, Raya Abirached channelled Old Hollywood glamour in the chicest red dress, complete with a voluminous train.

© Getty Images Angelique Jackson Opting for a vibrant pop of colour, Angelique Jackson chose a strapless sequined midi dress to attend the opulent event.