Emily Ratajkowski oozes festive flair in thigh-high go-go boots and leather hotpants

The end of the year is nearly upon us, prompting the style set to start looking back at what 2024 had in store for us.

Emily Ratajkowski however, is taking it one step further. The model is heading full throttle into her Sixties era, sporting go-go boots whenever and wherever possible.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old took to social media to document her festive frolicking so far. In one clip from the cheerful carousel, she was pictured dancing on a ladder while decorating a towering Christmas tree, bravely sporting her signature white thigh-highs paired with some cherry red leather hotpants.

© @emrata The model paired red leather hotpants and go-go boots

The author completed her look with a chunky black knit, wearing her hair down loose and opting for a deeply glamorous makeup blend. Other outfits included in the post spanned a timeless burgundy knitted dress featuring a raised neckline and a spotted, semi-sheer red number plucked from the Jean Paul Gaultier archive.

Emily’s fans have been hard-pressed to spot the stylista out and about without her ivory kicks as of late. Beloved by stars of the 1960s, go-go boots emerged during the era as a symbol of the mod fashion movement. Introduced by French designer André Courrèges in 1964, these sleek, white, knee-high boots with low block heels reflected the futuristic aesthetic of the Space Age, a time when skirts got shorter like the fuse between the Soviet Union and America during the Cold War.

© @emrata Emily has been revelling in 60s dress codes

The mother-of-one was last pictured in the boots during a trip to Tokyo with her toddler, pairing the shoes with a cropped black leather bomber skirt and a matching mini skirt.

Emily loves the futuristic design so much that she treated herself to another striking similar pair in a knee-high length. Last summer, she hit the streets of New York in the sleek shin-climbers while out and about in the West Village. In true cool-girl style, she slipped into a cut-out pinstripe mini dress with a 90s-inspired Dior Saddle bag slung over her shoulder.