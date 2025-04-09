Emily Ratajkowski bounces back from bang disaster with stunning extensions

It’s been quite the week for Emily Ratajkowski. From appearances at the Kérastase Pop-Up alongside Sydney Sweeney to carving time out for family gatherings, the model’s itinerary has been jam-packed.

All the while, the 33-year-old has been navigating a rather shocking beauty mishap that left the internet in stitches.

Laughing very much with (and not at) the Versace muse because of her ‘new look,’ Emily’s fans were quick to support her following ‘the worst haircut’ of her life.

© @emrata The model resorted to bonded extensions

Posting to her TikTok late last Tuesday night, Emily shared a video of her fresh trim: “I have a filter on because I have the worst haircut of my life and I need to feel pretty.” After showcasing the cut for all to see, she continued: “Oh you thought I was being funny,” while showing off her new micro fringe.

Despite Emily being able to pull off any look - the mother-of-one quickly resorted to bonded extensions to rectify the situation.

Bonded hair extensions are a semi-permanent method used to add length and volume to natural hair. They involve attaching individual strands of extension hair to small sections of your own hair using a keratin-based adhesive. This method provides a natural look and can last several weeks with proper care. Bonded extensions require professional application and removal to avoid damage, making them ideal for long-term style changes.

The California native updated her legion of followers on the beauty move on Tuesday, writing: “bonded extensions fixed it…for now.” The clip was shared to her Instagram Stories, and depicted the cover girl delicately zhuzhing her new brunette locks.

Safe to say that Emily didn’t let a touch of hair-induced frenzy break her stride. On Thursday, the model hit the city streets alongside her toddler son Sylvester. For the low-key outing, she styled her chocolate tresses clipped back, allowing her recently chopped bangs to frame her campaign-fronting features. EmRata - 1, Bangs - 0.