Emily Ratajkowski says thigh-high go-go boots are officially in

Fashion lovers across the globe have been awaiting the day that go-go boots resurfaced, ready to dominate the trends cycle with their pearlescent shine and retro cut.

Well, thanks to Emily Ratajkowski, today just might be the day to dig out your mini skirts and florals, as the model debuted a striking pair of boots that championed Swinging Sixties flair.

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a series of images via social media, documenting a recent trip to Tokyo with her son Sly. Included in the post, was a family photograph of the California native holding her son, while sporting a pair of white thigh-high go-go boots paired with a cropped black leather bomber skirt and a matching mini skirt.

© @emrata The My Body author sported Sixties-inspired go-go boots

Beloved by stars of the 1960s, go-go boots emerged during the era as a symbol of the mod fashion movement. Introduced by French designer André Courrèges in 1964, these sleek, white, knee-high boots with low block heels reflected the futuristic aesthetic of the Space Age, a time when skirts got shorter like the fuse between the Soviet Union and America during the Cold War.

Popularised by television shows, music icons, and dance clubs, they became synonymous with the rising youth culture and the vibrant, energetic go-go dancing scene. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, variations of go-go boots, including higher heels and different colours, became widespread. Though their popularity waned, they remain a retro fashion staple, celebrated for their bold, iconic style that defined an era.

© Getty Go-go boots became popular in the 1960s

Emily isn’t the only familiar face to attempt the revival of the shoes Earlier this autumn, Selena Gomez attended a Sabrina Carpenter gig in the silhouettes, teamed with a glitzy black mini featuring long sleeves, a V-shaped neckline and a preppy pleated skirt with a daring sheer underlay.

Speaking of the Please, Please, Please singer, Sabrina is another fan of the not-so-humble go-go boots, frequently slipping into knee-high renditions for on-stage performances.