Bella Hadid just championed a new bikini trend for SS25

Move over itsy bitsy bikinis, there’s a new trending style for SS25 and Bella Hadid is making sure everyone knows about it.

With summer dips in the ocean right around the corner, shopping for an updated swimsuit is high on the list of things to do over the next few weeks. If you’re stuck for what style to invest in, let the effortlessly chic Orebella founder sway your views.

Sharing a selection of wholesome snaps to her Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 28-year-old model and muse showed off her Y2K-approved tartan tankini.

© @frankiesbikinis Bella's collab with the swimwear brand launched on March 4th

Soaking in the UV rays, Bella posed for the camera in the ‘Springtime Bikini Top’ and matching ‘Tia Skimpy Bikini Bottom’ from her newest co-designed collection with swimwear brand, Frankies Bikinis.

The red and white tartan set features a sculpting plunge neckline, tied at the back with a bow and around the neck as a halter.

© @bellahadid Bella's dreamy bikini style is set to be everywhere this year

To accessorise the look, Bella wore her long brunette locks out in a swooping side part, her sunkissed glow made all the more dreamy thanks to her Orebella fragrance oil which she lathered over her decolletage. Tying the whole ensemble together, Bella wore a stack of silver bracelets on each wrist and added a pair of teal floral earring studs.

© @frankiesbikinis Bella was seen styling the set back in march for the launch of the collab

Tankini tops, which are essentially a tank top style made from swim fabric, emerged on the scene in the late 90s, seen as a more comfortable alternative to the traditional bikini.

Over the past few years, itsy-bitsy styles rose to stardom, championed by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora and every cool-girl under the sun. The less is more approach was a firm favourite, however Bella has made it overtly clear that there’s a new style on the rise.

Bella’s exact combo is available to shop on the brand’s website, the top retailing for £135 and the bottoms for £89- an affordable price to pay for a slice of Bella Hadid style.