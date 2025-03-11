Bella Hadid's bikini outfit is the chicest swimwear look of 2025 so far

The celebrity swimwear content is coming in thick and fast.

And whilst we're eternally jealous of their winter beachside getaways every season, it gives those of us who have to wait until summer to change from boots to bikinis plenty of time to gain style inspiration for our upcoming holidays.

Bella Hadid is the latest style icon to flaunt lavish swimwear snaps, taking to Instagram to promote the latest fragrance, Blooming Fire, from her beauty brand Orebella.

© @bellahadid Bella stunned in bikini snaps to promote her latest fragrance, Blooming Fire

She posed holding the gem-shaped, golden-hued bottle, wearing a low-cut black bikini featuring spaghetti straps, complete with matte chain hardware at the front. She wore the piece, which hails from designer swimwear label Tropic of C, with matching bottoms and a short black sarong.

This season, the fashion set has put all kinds of swimwear styles on our agenda, from Rita Ora in tangerine orange to Emily Ratajkowski in cherry print. But Bella took a leaf out of Sydney Sweeney's bikini book and opted for a muted neutral to ooze effortless elegance.

In the snaps, she described Blooming Fire as "Sun kissed and solar scented," featuring notes of "Tahitian monoi, Indian jasmine, Indonesian patchouli, Guatemalan cardamom, and Italian bergamot."

© @bellahadid Her bikini and matching sarong oozed chic

"Blooming Fire instantly transports to sultry sands."

In 2024, Bella joined a long list of supermodels who have ventured into the beauty sphere, following Kate Moss' Cosmoss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc, Georgia May Jagger's May Botanicals and Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics.

At the time of launch, Bella shared an Instagram post explaining that the brand is set to offer "the first intentional skin parfum".

On the Orebella website, Bella explains her journey and why she specifically chose to focus on scent: "For me, fragrance has always been at the center of my life—helping me feel in charge of who I am and my surroundings. From my home to nostalgic memories, to my own energy and connection with others, scent has been an outlet for me."