Bella Hadid goes hell for leather in blazing red biker chick look

It’s not uncommon for models to dip their toe into the world of acting.

Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are just a handful of models who have crossed the bridge into Hollywood, and it seems that Bella Hadid is hot on their tail.

On Saturday, the Coperni model was spotted on the Parisian set of Glee director Ryan Murphy's latest series. The 28-year-old geared up in a vibrant red leather biker jacket, complete with pronounced shoulder pads, a wraparound collar, a puffed design and a matte leather finish.

The jacket was teamed with some matching trousers, complete with a dramatically raised high-waisted silhouette, back zip detailing, a skin-tight fit and sculpting in-built girdle.

Bella’s costume was topped off with some silver biking boots that amped up the futuristic feel of the carefully curated ensemble.

A gothic, wet-look beauty blend complemented the (quite literally) red hot look. Bella’s palette featured a smudged charcoal eye, razor thin 90s-style bleached brows , a generous lick of mascara, a dark rose pink lip and a punkish combover that culminated in wet curls and gelled-down sides.

The series, The Beauty, will be released by FX - although a definite release date is yet to be announced. The series is based upon the 2016 novel of the same name and according to the book’s description: "is set in a world where a sexually transmitted disease spreads across the world, largely because it makes people more physically attractive. Two detectives, however, stumble on a conspiracy surrounding the disease’s origins.”

Fellow cast members include Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope.

Bella is certainly not afraid to lean into a luxury leather look. Last month, she was spotted out and about in Paris, generously serving up a lesson in how to nail weekender style with ease.

For the sunny day spent in the French capital, the model opted for an all-black ensemble, pairing a set of low-rise leather trousers, fixed around her hips with a bold buckled belt, a baby-tee adorned with a galaxy-inspired print, heeled pointed-toe mules and her go-to bold framed black glasses. Effortless cool personified.