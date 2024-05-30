Style Staple: The 7 chicest swimwear trends to shop in 2024

As summer approaches and our holidays are booked, we can’t help but let our minds wander to beach days with a cocktail in hand despite the current unpredictable British weather.
I’m headed to Mykonos with two of my closest girlfriends to celebrate our 30th birthdays in August, so new swimwear is a must for me this year. I want options that are on trend that I still feel comfortable in.
However, when it comes to summer, people do want to embrace colour, especially in their swimwear. If well looked after, your favourite piece can last for years and will be your go-to every holiday. That isn't to say you can't refresh your swim wardrobe every now and then.
It’s the first thing you want to nail ahead of your getaway and personally, I plan my beach outfits around my swimwear. Now is the perfect time to shop for them ahead of peak summer when they have inevitably sold out. If you get your swimwear nailed, you can then start thinking about the rest of your holiday wardrobe.
What are the bikini trends for 2024?
From 'Statement Prints' to 'Coquette-core' bikinis there are several key themes for 2024, I’ve rounded up seven swimwear trends for the minimalist, the maximalist and everything in between and am officially ready to put my 'out-of-office' on...
7 Bikini & Swimsuit Trends to Have on Your Radar in 2024:
Minimalist
This year, we’re seeing a surge in minimalism when it comes to swimwear. Opt for plain styles in neutral tones, or for a piece with added interest, go for a contrasting binding which is simple yet impactful.
Statement Prints
For some, a printed piece is an essential in a swim wardrobe. Summer is the season to really embrace colour and OTT printed pieces, and if you can’t on holiday, then when can you?! If florals aren’t your thing, opt for more fun, quirky styles. Think postcard prints, stripes or fruit.
Fun Accents
Whether it’s hardware, beads or shells, fun accents are having their moment. We don’t mean a swimsuit covered in it, it’s more a subtle detailing on a strap or on the front of a bikini. Just because it’s subtle doesn’t mean it won’t have heads turning and make an impact.
Bandeau
The resurgence of tube tops has spilled over into the swimwear department. One thing we love about a bandeau style is that we won’t have awkward strap tan lines. This is a great versatile style that will suit any preference from simple styles to bold, bright out-there prints.
Sculpted Shapes
Swimwear has come a long way when it comes to support. Gone are the days of the skimpy bikini or plain one-piece being the only options. More brands now are introducing styles with moulded, constructed tops to help support your bust and set your mind at ease.
Coquette-Core
The TikTok Coquette trend has been around for a while now and has moved its way into swimwear too. Look for pieces with bows, ditsy florals, pastel hues, frills and ruffles - nailing the trend is all about the feminine, girly accents.
Red
The ultimate way to make a statement at the beach. A red swimsuit always makes me feel like I’m an extra in Baywatch. Channel your inner Pamela Anderson and opt for the standout hue - but if cherry isn’t your vibe, go for a deeper red instead.
Style With...
Accessories for your holiday are a must, they have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit. Here’s some pieces at the top of our wishlist to give you some inspo.
How we chose the pieces:
- Aesthetic: I chose pieces based on each trend and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste.
- Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points to cater to everyone.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.