Style Staple: The 7 chicest swimwear trends to shop in 2024

As summer approaches and our holidays are booked, we can’t help but let our minds wander to beach days with a cocktail in hand despite the current unpredictable British weather.

I’m headed to Mykonos with two of my closest girlfriends to celebrate our 30th birthdays in August, so new swimwear is a must for me this year. I want options that are on trend that I still feel comfortable in.

However, when it comes to summer, people do want to embrace colour, especially in their swimwear. If well looked after, your favourite piece can last for years and will be your go-to every holiday. That isn't to say you can't refresh your swim wardrobe every now and then.

It’s the first thing you want to nail ahead of your getaway and personally, I plan my beach outfits around my swimwear. Now is the perfect time to shop for them ahead of peak summer when they have inevitably sold out. If you get your swimwear nailed, you can then start thinking about the rest of your holiday wardrobe.

What are the bikini trends for 2024?

From 'Statement Prints' to 'Coquette-core' bikinis there are several key themes for 2024, I’ve rounded up seven swimwear trends for the minimalist, the maximalist and everything in between and am officially ready to put my 'out-of-office' on...

7 Bikini & Swimsuit Trends to Have on Your Radar in 2024:

Minimalist

This year, we’re seeing a surge in minimalism when it comes to swimwear. Opt for plain styles in neutral tones, or for a piece with added interest, go for a contrasting binding which is simple yet impactful.

With its classic 90's silhouette, this style will flatter any body type. The contrast binding boasts a timeless, stylish finish. £225.00 AT AWAY THAT DAY

Sometimes the most simple of pieces can have maximum impact. This H&M halterneck number is a chic addition to any swimwear wardrobe. We love the scooped back and for the price, there's no going wrong. £12.99 AT H&M

Hunza G is our ultimate go-to swimwear brand. With their infamous crinkle-effect fabric and one size fits all take, it's a must-have for us this summer. We love this cocoa brown shade for a minimalist take. £165.00 AT HUNZA G

Statement Prints

For some, a printed piece is an essential in a swim wardrobe. Summer is the season to really embrace colour and OTT printed pieces, and if you can’t on holiday, then when can you?! If florals aren’t your thing, opt for more fun, quirky styles. Think postcard prints, stripes or fruit.

Postcard prints are set to be huge this summer, with their vibrant hues and fun motifs. Its giving us serious holiday vibes and we can just picture wearing it on a sunbed with a spicy margarita in hand. £125.00 AT SEAFOLLY

Why opt for one print when you can go for a piece with contrasting prints instead? We love the three-print combo on this Rhode swimsuit and the beaded halterneck strap is such a fun finish. £285.00 AT RHODE

I have a minimalist style and am not a fan of printed pieces, but I love this Damson Madder bikini and this is one I'll definitely be taking with me on my summer holiday. £85.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Fun Accents

Whether it’s hardware, beads or shells, fun accents are having their moment. We don’t mean a swimsuit covered in it, it’s more a subtle detailing on a strap or on the front of a bikini. Just because it’s subtle doesn’t mean it won’t have heads turning and make an impact.

Much like the ready-to-wear collections of the brand, Christopher Esber keeps consistency with its swimwear and focuses on architectural and structured elements. £370.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

If you want a bikini with subtle hardware detailing, this one ticks the box. We'd style this with layers of gold jewellery to compliment the gold hardware. £80.00 AT TOCO SWIM

This is the perfect piece to pack for a girls holiday. Its flattering shape with the one-shoulder element, its green glittery colourway and oversized gold-tone metal oval hardware, it's a must-have. £310.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Bandeau

The resurgence of tube tops has spilled over into the swimwear department. One thing we love about a bandeau style is that we won’t have awkward strap tan lines. This is a great versatile style that will suit any preference from simple styles to bold, bright out-there prints.

This bikini is going straight in my basket - it's a timeless style I'll be taking on every holiday with me. Its subtle print and neutral tones make it a staple piece in your wardrobe. £90.00 AT YAITTE

With its cute gingham print and oceanic hue, we love this & Other Stories bikini. The v-shaped bandeau bra will look so flattering. £52.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

A bandeau swimsuit doesn't have to be boring. This bright pink Marysia number features their staple scalloped edge. Just add a skirt on top and you can slip from beach to lunch with zero effort. £437.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Sculpted Shapes

Swimwear has come a long way when it comes to support. Gone are the days of the skimpy bikini or plain one-piece being the only options. More brands now are introducing styles with moulded, constructed tops to help support your bust and set your mind at ease.

Arabella's mission is to create swimwear that celebrates all shapes and sizes. With its bright blue hue, thick straps and tie-back, this sculpted bikini will flatter all body types. £295.00 AT ARABELLA

We love the two-tone pastel colour of this one-piece swimsuit. The thick straps add extra support for a big bust and we love the retro feel of the belt, its giving us serious White Lotus vibes. £270.00 AT EVARAE

This strapless Mango bikini is a great alternative if you want to avoid strap tan lines. Its shimmery finish and ruched detailing on the bust tick all our boxes. £40.98 AT MANGO

Coquette-Core

The TikTok Coquette trend has been around for a while now and has moved its way into swimwear too. Look for pieces with bows, ditsy florals, pastel hues, frills and ruffles - nailing the trend is all about the feminine, girly accents.

Australian brand Zimmermann is the epitome of the coquette-core trend. With its floral print, pastel hues and crochet finishes throughout, this one-piece swimsuit channels the trend to a T. £330.00 AT ZIMMERMANN

With its ditsy floral patchwork print and lace-up top, this bikini is a gorgeous girly addition to any wardrobe. Featuring Marysia's signature scallop edges, we can't get enough of this collab. £272.00 AT HUNTER BELL

Agua by Agua Bendita is our go-to for new additions to our summer wardrobe. It comes as no surprise that they perfectly embrace the coquette-core trend, with their signature femme floral print. We love the tile effect on this swimsuit. £250.00 AT HARRODS

Red

The ultimate way to make a statement at the beach. A red swimsuit always makes me feel like I’m an extra in Baywatch. Channel your inner Pamela Anderson and opt for the standout hue - but if cherry isn’t your vibe, go for a deeper red instead.

Keep it simple with this cherry red bikini from COS. The square neck and ribbed fabric finish will be comfortable yet flattering. £65.00 AT COS

M&S is a go-to for summer basics at an affordable price. We love the contrast stitching on this halterneck swimsuit and would style with white sandals and sunnies to compliment it. £32.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

One thing we love when investing in new pieces is versatility. The straps on this swimsuit can be worn crossed over, as a halterneck or even tied underneath the bust for a strapless option. £99.95 AT SEA LEVEL

Style With...

Accessories for your holiday are a must, they have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit. Here’s some pieces at the top of our wishlist to give you some inspo.

A sarong is a great addition for any holiday wardrobe. Its a quick way to get beach to lunch ready, or if you're just having a walk around the town and don't want to feel too expose, it can just be tied over your swimwear. £29.99 AT ZARA

I can't imagine ever going on holiday without a pair of Birkenstock's. They are arguably the ultimate go-with-everything, comfy sandal available - I won't admit how many different colours I've got them in. £115.00 AT SCHUH

There's no such thing as owning too many sunglasses and I can't help but investing in a new pair every summer. I love the scallop edge and tortoiseshell frame on this Jimmy Fairly pair. £135.00 AT JIMMY FAIRLY

A raffia bag is an essential for a summer wardrobe. I do like something with more of a sturdier feel though, so I'll be purchasing this woven Next piece ahead of my holiday. £38.00 AT NEXT

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: I chose pieces based on each trend and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste.

I chose pieces based on each trend and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste. Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points to cater to everyone.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

