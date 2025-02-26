Bella Hadid rocks the ‘no trousers’ trend in teenie tiny bloomers

The devil works hard, but Bella Hadid works harder.

Last week, the model announced that she had partnered with Frankies Bikinis to produce a beautiful new collection which she helped to co-design.

Offering fans a glimpse into the new swimwear line, Bella took to social media on Tuesday to promote the hotly-anticipated collection, which we predict will be a total success.

© @bellahadid The YSL model made a case for bloomers

The 28-year-old shared a series of images from various shoots for the collaboration, spanning sweet crochet frocks to gingham bikini sets and more. One look in particular caught our eye, due to its ever-growing popularity among the style set.

Bella posed alongside a fellow model in a white lingerie set featuring a bardot bralette with kitsch bow detailing and matching bloomer bottoms. Both the bra and knickers showcased the same dainty dotted print and vintage style, which neatly leaned into Bella’s penchant for retro aesthetics.

© @bellahadid Bella promoted her upcoming collaboration via social media

Over the top of the underwear set, the star layered a sleeveless denim waistcoat, injecting her look with some Western charm. The Saint Laurent muse elevated the barely-there outfit by slipping into some cherry red cowboy boots and styling her inky tresses down loose, yet held in place by a pale pink stretchy headband.

Other images in the carousel depicted Bella sporting items from low-slung leather trousers to striped knitted mini dresses, making for quite the source of sartorial inspiration.

© @bellahadid Gigi Hadid's younger sister sported a myriad of It-girl looks

The post came just a day after Bella celebrated the launch of her new collaboration. The younger Hadid sister hosted an intimate cowgirl-themed soirée with both Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson in attendance.

In a statement shared online, the beloved swimwear label wrote: “@bellahadid x frankies bikinis from 15+ years of friendship to a co-designed collection. every girl’s dream. pinch us!!! you’ll find bits of bella sprinkled into the entire collection - suede bikinis, leather accents, sweet lil details, there are hints to her roots in every single piece. truly cannot wait to unveil the entirety of this collection with you all make sure to head to our link in bio to sign up for early access! #bellaXfrankies coming march 4th.”