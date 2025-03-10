Bella Hadid rocks low-rise leather trousers for a date day in Paris

No matter the occasion, weather, location or day of the week, Bella Hadid can always be found sporting a sartorial look.

Quite literally the unofficial queen of off-duty dressing (and on-duty dressing for that matter), the 28-year-old model, muse and entrepreneur proved just how cool a pair of low-rise leather trousers and a baby-tee can look.

Spotted out and about in Paris on Sunday, Bella schooled fans of fashion and style on the ultimate sleek chic weekend look, and we’re taking notes.

© GC Images Bella is in a constant love affair with the luxurious fabric

For a sunny day spent in the French capital, Bella opted for an all-black ensemble, pairing a set of low-rise leather trousers, fixed around her hips with a bold buckled belt, a baby-tee adorned with a galaxy-esque print, heeled pointed-toe mules and her go-to bold framed black glasses.

The effortless look was far from boring - mainly due to the fact that Bella could wear a pillowcase and make it look luxury. To accessorise the look, Bella added a selection of matching leather necessities, including a tote and bomber jacket, which she slung over her right forearm.

© GC Images statement opticals are a Bella Hadid classic

Her hair and makeup look perfectly complimented the off-duty ensemble, her brunette locks scooped back into a slick back bun and her face card illuminated with a glowy base and lick of nude-brown lipstick.

For a while now, Bella and luxe leather looks have gone hand in hand. Earlier this year, she championed a set of £58 gold earrings with a zip-up vintage-looking jacket, knee-high suede boots and midi skirt.

© Gotham We will be recreating this look for SS25

If you thought leather looks were only for the colder months, think again. Last summer, Bella made a strong case for micro mini shorts, styling a pair of black leather options with a plunging neck halter neck bodysuit, a set of knee-high cowgirl boots and a matching tote bag.

We don’t have to express to anyone just how influential the Orebella founders' style game is, after all, she remains constantly at the top of our style moodboards season after season and spring 2025 is no exception.