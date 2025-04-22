Sequin skirts are the It-girl signifier for spring - here’s how to style them

The idea that shimmer and sparkle are strictly for the festive season was long debunked by Carrie Bradshaw’s sartorial agenda in Sex and the City. If her fashion-forward ensembles are any indication, a sequin midi skirt absolutely earns a place in our spring wardrobes.

Lately, my TikTok For You Page has been taken over by It-girls pairing basic tank tops with glittering skirts, serving up daytime looks that ooze Y2K New York nostalgia. Naturally, these videos are set to the iconic audio from Season 2, Episode 18 of Sex and the City: "If you love someone and you break up… where does the love go?," Carrie wonders aloud to her girl gang. "To their next girlfriend," Samantha deadpans.

It was in this very episode that Carrie sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy as she stepped out in one of her most controversial yet effortlessly cool pairings to date – a pink sequin midi skirt styled with a simple white spaghetti-strap tank top. Casual, unexpected, and undeniably iconic – the look was everything.

© Sex and the City Carrie Bradshaw in a sequin skirt

Carrie's timeless look is being reimagined this season with the latest take on the sequin skirt trend – sheer layers peeking through beneath bold, opaque paillettes. Fashion label Hand Over is currently leading the charge with its coveted Camilo’s skirt, sparking a sparkly fixation among style aficionados.

© Instagram Hand Over's coveted Camilo’s Skirt

On the runway

And it's not just our social media pages that sequins have taken by a storm. The gleaming embellishments have made their way onto the high-fashion frontlines, with Gucci sending a disco ball ensemble down their spring/summer 2025 runway. Burberry and Loewe also embellished their spring/summer 2025 designs with glittering adornments while labels like 16Arlington have long drenched their garments in cascading sequins. Dries Van Noten paired a sparkly purple skirt with a grey sweatshirt during their autumn/winter 2024 show and Emilia Wickstead embraced naked dressing by teaming a sheer chiffon blouse with a brown mesh skirt adorned with opaque paillettes.

© Getty Images Dries Van Noten Autumn/Winter 2024

Sequin skirts are no longer reserved for evening wear – they can be dressed down with a pair of ballet flats and a simple tank top for a chic springtime look. When it comes to styling these maximalist garments, it can be difficult to know where to start. Fortunately, we're here to help. Discover the best ways to style sequin skirts this spring so you can add a touch of sparkle to your wardrobe all season long.

How to style sequin skirts

© Getty Images Carrie Bradshaw Style Transition from day to night with ease by pairing your favourite sequin skirt with a basic white tank top. As the evenings begin to lighten, this is the perfect combo for sipping wine al fresco. The look oozes effortless glamour – it's evening Carrie Bradshaw approved.



© Getty Images Double Up There's no such thing as too much sparkle – just ask Gucci. Channel the Italian fashion house's coveted collection by pairing an embellished skirt with a matching tie-up blouse for the ultimate party-ready ensemble.



© Getty Images Go Sheer Why not combine two of the season's hottest trends? Naked dressing ruled the red carpet during awards season this year, with sheer mesh panels and transparent underlays adorning garments. Either pair a sheer chiffon blouse with your sequin skirt, or embrace the trend wholeheartedly and invest in a sheer shimmery skirt that you can layer over a playful pair of Miu Miu style underpants.



© Getty Images Where Grit Meets Grace Give your elegant ensemble a little edge by styling it with the perfect layer for spring – a timeless leather bomber jacket. This combo was a street style favorite at Paris Fashion Week this season.



© Getty Images Fashion Editor Approved HELLO! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon is a big fan of pairing sparkles with knitwear this season. Natalie was spotted during Paris Fashion Week in March dressed in a silver sequin skirt from Hobbs London and a brown jumper courtesy of Zara. It’s where everyday, cosy basics meet high-feminine pizzazz.



© Getty Images Go Classic '90s minimalism has made a major comeback this year, but a touch of sparkle is the perfect way to spice up those timeless looks when the sun comes out. Opt for a muted-tone, shimmery piece adorned with oversized sequins – it’s the ideal statement to pair with a classic white tee.



© Getty Images Micro Mini Adding a glittery micro mini skirt to your sartorial agenda this season is a great way to add a touch of playfulness to your spring wardrobe. Far from being just nightclub-wear, these sparkling minis – like Rabanne’s signature embellished styles – are made to shine from day to night.

