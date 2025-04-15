How to style skirts over trousers this spring

The skirt-over-trousers trend has come a long way since its early 2000s heyday when teen icons like Ashley Tisdale channeled peak Y2K maximalism on and off the High School Musical set. Layered, loud, and unapologetically extra, the look was one that saw the asymmetrical hemlines on boho skirts drape over ripped jeans.

However, the once kitschy, Noughties ensemble has been reborn with undeniable It-girl charm courtesy of brands like Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Alaïa, and Chopova Lowena. Today’s take on the trend is sleek, refined, and refreshingly minimalist. This layering trick reinvents structured tailoring by introducing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels more bold yet wearable for spring.

We first saw the style begin to creep out of the sartorial shadows during the autumn/winter 2023 shows, with designers looking to experiment with androgynous silhouettes. Conner Ives layered a cowl-neck slip dress over a pair of jeans, Luar teamed a sparkly skirt with wide-leg pants, and Fendi draped a pleated kilt over a pair of matching tailored trousers.

© Getty Images Fendi Autumn/Winter 2023 Fashion Show

The trend continued into autumn/winter 2024 previews – over at Bottega Veneta, a red leather midi skirt was styled with matching red, straight-leg pants. However, it was full steam ahead when it came to the spring/summer 2025 collections. Boss delivered a playful take on classic tailoring with a palette of deep chocolate brown, while Alaïa embraced whimsical silhouettes with a navy skirt adorned with a floating hem that danced around the body. The garment was paired with tapered fishnet trousers for a look that was equal parts ethereal and edgy.

Skirts-over-trousers have since transcended the runway and made their way onto the fashion frontlines in a slew of street style iterations. The skirts are typically pleated or asymmetrical and have an A-line or voluminous shape so that they can be easily layered over baggy pants. Proportions are key to consider as well – a mini skirt pairs best with slim-fit trousers, while a midi skirt or kilt looks great with more relaxed, baggier jeans.

© Getty Images Boss Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show

For those seeking a hassle-free styling option, there is a wide variety of pre-wrapped skirt-over-trousers available on the market – think Paloma Wool's coveted Archive Trousers that had fashion enthusiasts in a chokehold. Whether you're looking to experiment with clashing prints or play around with various textures, knowing where to start can be a challenge.

© Getty Images Ashley Tisdale rocked the look in 2005

If you're worried that you may look as though you belong on the 2000s Disney channel, we're here to help. Discover the best ways to style skirts over trousers this spring so you can add a chic dose of layering charm to your wardrobe all season long.

How to style

© Instagram / @rubylyn_ Double up on lace The trend isn’t limited to kilts and jeans – you can double up on textures too. Embrace the spirit of spring and summer with an all-lace ensemble that adds a hint of sheer drama to a look that screams French Riviera chic.



© Getty Images Office siren A world away from Noughties maximalism, layering a tailored skirt over sleek trousers brings a modern, fashion-forward twist to classic office dressing. The look is simple enough to retain a clean minimalist approach to your sartorial agenda yet one that is infused with It-girl energy.



© Instagram / @_olhirst_ Sheer number Layering doesn’t have to mean sticking to block colours or matching fabrics – a sheer, ivory-hued skirt creates the perfect contrast against rugged selvedge denim. Top it off with a pair of Maison Margiela Ballet Tabi flats.



© Instagram / @irisloveunicorns Tartan and double denim Double denim is a tried-and-true style staple that has stood the test of time. Pair it with tartan – another timeless classic – and you’ve got a bold, statement-making look where heritage effortlessly meets modern street style.



© Instagram / @fiahamelijnck Matching checkered Layering a matching skirt over your trousers can add depth and dimension to a once refined silhouette – it's a playful illusion that can transform your outfit with fashion flair. Doubling up on a checkered print is also never a bad idea.



© Instagram / @by.regiina Balloon hems Over the past few seasons, we've seen a resurgence in '60s-inspired midi skirts that feature voluminous silhouettes. With billowing hems, these numbers carry weight and therefore pair perfectly with wide-leg pants for a modern girl twist.



© Instagram / @bailliejones Monochromes No matter the season, a monochromatic ensemble will never fail you. But, to spice things up for spring, pair a sleek mini skirt with a sharp asymmetrical cut over classic black jeans. The contrast between the tones creates an elevated look that’s sure to turn heads.

