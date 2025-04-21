Natalie Portman's dreamy custard mini dress is bang on trend for spring 2025

Struggling for some spring sartorial inspiration? Fret not, we've got you covered! We've been busy trawling the archives for the best Y2K outfit inspo that'll drag you out of a style rut and set you up for the new season ahead.

Actress Natalie Portman has always had a honed and cohesive sense of style, often opting for fun, frivolous numbers that perfectly align with the Y2K resurgence we're currently enjoying.

Back in 2004, Natalie attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Garden State. She starred in the romantic comedy alongside Zack Braff who also write and directed the film and is best known for his scene stealing turn in iconic sitcom Scrubs as main character J.D.

For the event, she opted for the sweetest mini dress we've clapped eyes on in some time in a bright yellow shade that absolutely screams spring.

© WireImage Natalie Portman's perfect 2004 outfit

Fast forward to 2025, and this lemon chiffon beauty is still at the top of our wishlist. The lace detail hints to boho, while the velvet ribbon adds a touch of coquette-core, bang on the money for spring 2025.

At Chloé's spring/summer 2025 show, Chemena Kamali showcased a sequence of similarly prairie-adjacent slip dresses in citrus pastels, while at Erdem's recent London show lace was teamed with 1970s silhouettes for a softly nostalgic and deeply romantic feel.

© WireImage The Black Swan actress looked sensational in yellow

Natalie paired the dress with chunky jewellery and minimal gold heels. And for beauty, is that a touch of turquoise eyeliner we see? Oh, how we miss the bombastic makeup of the early 00s, we're frankly a bit bored with Clean Girl beauty.

The actress' hair was an ode to classic Hollywood glamour in an elegant up do and she didn't take a bag to the event so we can only assume that a friendly assistant was carting around her lip gloss and Tic-Tacs.