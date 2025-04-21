Olivia Attwood just nailed the perfect It-girl outfit formula for spring 2025

We love studying documentary maker, presenter and reality star Olivia Attwood's instagram feed almost as much as we devour the scandalous content of her TV shows where she explores the world of sex work, bad boyfriends and more.

The Love Island alumni has carved out a sharp sense of style, wildly different to the itsy-bitsy glitz and glamour seen on the TV show that propelled her into fame.

Olivia is a fan of a suit and tie, a statement pair of glasses and she adores high fashion luxury labels with their finger on the pulse, such as Gucci and every It-girl's favourite label, Miu Miu.

© @olivia_attwood Olivia Attwood in her perfect spring ensemble

Her latest ensemble is one we're pinning onto our spring outfit moodboards asap. It's a masterclass in layering and the power of a quirky accessory to elevate your ensembles into top tier status.

Starting with the foundation - aka luxe basics: a crisp white tshirt and a hardworking black mini skirt. Olivia added a grey tank top to add a precious layer of warmth (this is Britain after all), to infuse the entire ensemble with a back-to-school energy.

But it's the accessories that really make this outfit sing. Olivia opted for oxblood patent stiletto heels teamed with Miu Miu ankle warmers. Yep, you read that correctly - ankle warmers have officially entered the 2025 conversation.

© @olivia_attwood A closer look at Olivia's accessories of choice

Not only will this nifty accessory keep your ankles nice and toasty when the mercury inevitably doesn't play ball, but these have the Miu Miu (aka the It-girl label) stamp of approval.

To top things off, she opted for a eggshell blue handbag courtesy of Hermès, complete with a super sweet bag charm.

Fans of the star will know that she is a big bag charm devotee, with a huge collection from Labubu, where this cute-as-hell baby bunny charm is from. *immediately adds to wishlist*

© @olivia_attwood Ooh, another angle - go on then

