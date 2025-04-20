Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice revived this classic '90s shoe trend at Easter Sunday service
Princess Beatrice walks hand-in-hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Windsor Castle, wearing a green Beulah London dress and Mary Jane heels, paired with a gold headband and black Chanel bag.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal walked hand-in-hand with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in stunning Emilia Wickstead heels

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice is no stranger to fashion nostalgia, and this Easter Sunday, she brought a polished touch of the 1990s to Windsor Castle - courtesy of a shoe trend fashion girlies lived in during that decade: the Mary Jane.

Attending Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the royal wore Beulah London’s Ahana long-sleeve dress in a deep, forest green. The structured silhouette-with its flattering belted waist, puffed shoulders, and pearl-button detailing-offered a refined yet romantic nod to traditional royal dressing. 

Coordinating seamlessly with her dress, she stepped out in the Onna satin pumps by Emilia Wickstead, a grown-up take on the traditional Mary Jane. The rich green hue of the shoes matched her ensemble perfectly, while the block heels and delicate ankle straps made a nostalgic statement with a polished finish.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk in step toward Easter service, showcasing her full emerald look with a belted silhouette, statement buttons, and luxe satin Mary Jane pumps.© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Beatrice just gave Mary Janes a royal makeover - and we’re obsessed

The shoes, which exploded in popularity in the era of Clueless and The Spice Girls, have an interesting backstory, "Though these shoes may be attributed to the experience of girlhood they were actually originally meant to be boy’s shoes called Buster Browns," explains Katherine Gallaugher of Ohio State University, "This name originated from a comic strip in the early 1900s that featured a character named Buster Brown, who happened to wear the shoes. Buster was accompanied by another character, Mary Jane and over time the name of the shoe, as it took its feminine form became the Mary Jane."

Topping off the look was a sparkling gold headband that added just the right touch of shimmer for the springtime occasion. She accessorised with a black mini flap bag-a classic touch of quiet luxury-and wore her hair in soft, sweeping waves.

In a close-up moment, Princess Beatrice chats outside the chapel, her gold headband shimmering in the sun as her elegant green dress and mini Chanel bag complete the polished spring look.© Anadolu via Getty Images
Beatrice’s Easter accessories deserve their own spotlight

Royal family members traditionally attend the Easter Sunday service in formal spring wear, often choosing pastel tones and modest cuts. It’s a key moment in the royal calendar, not only as a religious observance but also a public-facing style moment steeped in heritage and symbolism.

Working closely with her stylist Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice’s personal style has evolved over the years into something that feels youthful yet timeless. Once known for her bolder fashion experiments, she’s now often seen in streamlined, elegant silhouettes and high-end British labels that bridge classic and contemporary. 

The royal couple smiles as they arrive at St. George’s Chapel. Beatrice styles her Beulah London dress with matching green Emilia Wickstead Onna heels and a glittering pillbox headband.© Anadolu via Getty Images
Royally retro: Beatrice’s matching heels and dress combo is a ’90s dream come true

Her embrace of the Mary Jane heel-especially in a luxe satin fabric and jewel tone-was a clever way to blend tradition with trend.

So yes, Mary Janes are officially back (were they ever really gone?) and Beatrice just gave us all a reason to revisit them.

