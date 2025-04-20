Princess Beatrice revived this classic '90s shoe trend at Easter Sunday service

Princess Beatrice is no stranger to fashion nostalgia, and this Easter Sunday, she brought a polished touch of the 1990s to Windsor Castle - courtesy of a shoe trend fashion girlies lived in during that decade: the Mary Jane.

Attending Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the royal wore Beulah London’s Ahana long-sleeve dress in a deep, forest green. The structured silhouette-with its flattering belted waist, puffed shoulders, and pearl-button detailing-offered a refined yet romantic nod to traditional royal dressing.

Coordinating seamlessly with her dress, she stepped out in the Onna satin pumps by Emilia Wickstead, a grown-up take on the traditional Mary Jane. The rich green hue of the shoes matched her ensemble perfectly, while the block heels and delicate ankle straps made a nostalgic statement with a polished finish.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Beatrice just gave Mary Janes a royal makeover - and we’re obsessed

The shoes, which exploded in popularity in the era of Clueless and The Spice Girls, have an interesting backstory, "Though these shoes may be attributed to the experience of girlhood they were actually originally meant to be boy’s shoes called Buster Browns," explains Katherine Gallaugher of Ohio State University, "This name originated from a comic strip in the early 1900s that featured a character named Buster Brown, who happened to wear the shoes. Buster was accompanied by another character, Mary Jane and over time the name of the shoe, as it took its feminine form became the Mary Jane."

Topping off the look was a sparkling gold headband that added just the right touch of shimmer for the springtime occasion. She accessorised with a black mini flap bag-a classic touch of quiet luxury-and wore her hair in soft, sweeping waves.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Beatrice’s Easter accessories deserve their own spotlight

Royal family members traditionally attend the Easter Sunday service in formal spring wear, often choosing pastel tones and modest cuts. It’s a key moment in the royal calendar, not only as a religious observance but also a public-facing style moment steeped in heritage and symbolism.

Working closely with her stylist Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice’s personal style has evolved over the years into something that feels youthful yet timeless. Once known for her bolder fashion experiments, she’s now often seen in streamlined, elegant silhouettes and high-end British labels that bridge classic and contemporary.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Royally retro: Beatrice’s matching heels and dress combo is a ’90s dream come true

Her embrace of the Mary Jane heel-especially in a luxe satin fabric and jewel tone-was a clever way to blend tradition with trend.

So yes, Mary Janes are officially back (were they ever really gone?) and Beatrice just gave us all a reason to revisit them.