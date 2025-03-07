Princess Beatrice's £430 midi dress is perfect for brides-to-be in 2025

On Thursday, Princess Beatrice of York made her first public appearance since the birth of her second child, Athena.

She attended the Wonderland Gala hosted by Borne - a charity for the research of premature birth of which she is now the patron, after Athena was born several weeks premature on January 22.

In true Beatrice fashion, no stone was left unturned when it came to her glamorous outfit for the gala. She stunned in the Cream Sequin Knit Tailored Midi Dress by royal-approved British brand Self-Portrait.

© PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice stunned in a pearlescent midi dress by Self-Portrait

The dress, which retails for £430, features a knitted top half with pearl-embellished bows and pockets and an understated floaty satin midi skirt, creating the brand's signature jacket and skirt aesthetic.

Her dress is the ultimate low-key bridal piece for brides to be in 2025. With a polished, refined finish with a touch of demure glamour, the sophisticated dress is a poster piece for those who want something alternative to the traditional dramatic gown.

She paired her look with Jennifer Chamandi heels and the Efflorescence Clutch by Roger Vivier.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Her dress is perfect for brides-to-be in 2025

Brides-to-be are steering away from traditional wedding dresses all the more. H! Fashion's Tania Leslau says: "While the classic white wedding dress remains a symbol of purity and virginity (cringes in Gen Z feminism), its origins are deeply rooted in history. Queen Victoria is often credited with popularising the trend when she wore an ivory gown for her 1840 wedding. Before that, colourful dresses were the norm, with brides donning rich hues to celebrate their big day."

"Whether you're stepping away from tradition for personal, cultural, or aesthetic reasons, there are endless ways to make a statement. From vibrant hues to tailored silhouettes, wedding fashion is evolving - and the options are as unique as the brides wearing them," she continues.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also in attendance

Speaking on her new role: "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter.

“Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is."

“That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future," she added.