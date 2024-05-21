Princess Beatrice’s latest Self Portrait dress now comes in a playsuit version

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Monday night, a radiant Princess Beatrice turned heads in a stunning ensemble.

The royal co-hosted a dinner in London's heart with beauty heiress Aerin Lauder, founder and creative director of AERIN. The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square, was the venue for the chic private event.

For this glamorous occasion, Princess Beatrice donned Self Portrait’s Cream Linen Maxi Dress. Originally a longer length, Princess Beatrice channelled her inner Princess Kate and had it shortened into a stylish midi.

© Instagram Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a glowing photograph of his wife

The dress is a total showstopper. Made from top-notch cream linen, it oozes elegance and sophistication. The flowing length gives a fabulous silhouette, and the breathable fabric keeps the wearer comfy at any event. “Elevate your wardrobe with this exquisite piece," explains the brand.

Self Portrait - Cream Linen Maxi Dress

And guess what? This versatile dress has become a staple for Self-Portrait, available in several fabulous versions, including a playsuit. Yes, you heard that right. Say hello to the Cream Linen Tailored Playsuit. This stunning romper is designed to turn up the heat with its flattering fit. Adorned with gold, pearl, and diamanté buttons and brooches, it adds a touch of sophisticated charm. The brand recommends to “pair with brogues for a chic ensemble."

Self Portrait - Cream Linen Tailored Playsuit

Hold on, there's more. The dress also comes in a fabulous short-sleeved midi version, aptly named the Cream Linen Midi Dress. "Life's a breeze in this elegant midi-length beauty." With the same buttons and brooches, it takes a timeless silhouette to a whole new level. Perfect for transitioning from desk to dinner in style.

Self Portrait - Cream Linen Midi Dress

And for those who prefer a more tailored look, there’s the Cream Linen Tailored Midi Dress, "A timeless take on a house signature, this dress is cut from cream linen for a summer-ready finish… ideal for work cocktails and garden parties."

Self Portrait - Cream Linen Tailored Midi Dress

Whether you’re channelling your inner princess for a dinner party or simply looking to elevate your everyday style, there’s definitely a cream linen piece to suit you.