Princess Beatrice's chic winter coat is from an It-girl fashion brand

Princess Beatrice of York visited the Future Textiles exhibition at The Garrison Chape, a program launched by King Charles' The King's Foundation "to help address a skills gap within the UK fashion and textiles industry through education and training."
The stylish royal’s wardrobe is a sartorial haven for fashion lovers, filled with coveted brands including Chanel, Zara, Rebecca Vallance and the now-defunct The Vampire's Wife (yes, our hearts are broken too).
In her latest outing, Beatrice oozed contemporary cool in a Black And White Houndstooth coat by It-girl adored label Reformation. Featuring a double-breasted design, front buttons, and a fitted silhouette, her stunning midi coat perfectly balances classic royal dressing and contemporary flair.
Reformation can also call Millie Bobby Brown, Taylor Swift, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily James as fans of the brand. It is known for its implacable tailoring, slinky dress silhouettes and cool-girl-coded designs, providing effortlessly chic attire for every occasion.
She layered her coat with an understated black midi dress featuring a lace scalloped hem and patent black boot heels with a pointed toe, for an extra touch of elegance.
Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that the 36-year-old is pregnant with her second child. It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
Already Beatrice has perfected contemporary pregnancy dressing. Attending a party in October at The Bar at Gaia in Mayfair hosted by Nicky Hilton Rothschild and fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, Bea stunned in a velvet black midi dress designed by Rebecca, featuring a dazzling crystal-encrusted triple bow design at the chest.
Mamas-to-be, let Princess Beatrice is your 2024 autumn/winter fashion muse...