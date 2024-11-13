Princess Beatrice's chic winter coat is from an It-girl fashion brand

Princess Beatrice of York visited the Future Textiles exhibition at The Garrison Chape, a program launched by King Charles' The King's Foundation "to help address a skills gap within the UK fashion and textiles industry through education and training."

The stylish royal’s wardrobe is a sartorial haven for fashion lovers, filled with coveted brands including Chanel, Zara, Rebecca Vallance and the now-defunct The Vampire's Wife (yes, our hearts are broken too).

In her latest outing, Beatrice oozed contemporary cool in a Black And White Houndstooth coat by It-girl adored label Reformation. Featuring a double-breasted design, front buttons, and a fitted silhouette, her stunning midi coat perfectly balances classic royal dressing and contemporary flair.

© The King’s Foundation Princess Beatrice wore a houndstooth coat by Reformation

Reformation can also call Millie Bobby Brown, Taylor Swift, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily James as fans of the brand. It is known for its implacable tailoring, slinky dress silhouettes and cool-girl-coded designs, providing effortlessly chic attire for every occasion.

She layered her coat with an understated black midi dress featuring a lace scalloped hem and patent black boot heels with a pointed toe, for an extra touch of elegance.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that the 36-year-old is pregnant with her second child. It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice perfected party pregnancy dressing

Already Beatrice has perfected contemporary pregnancy dressing. Attending a party in October at The Bar at Gaia in Mayfair hosted by Nicky Hilton Rothschild and fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, Bea stunned in a velvet black midi dress designed by Rebecca, featuring a dazzling crystal-encrusted triple bow design at the chest.

Mamas-to-be, let Princess Beatrice is your 2024 autumn/winter fashion muse...