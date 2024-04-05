Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie: 7 items you need to emulate their royal style

Two of the most stylish members of the British Royal Family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are known for their fun yet seriously chic approach to fashion.

In the 34 and 35 years they've spent earthside, both sisters have developed their own royal-approved sense of style, stepping out in glamorous gowns, casual yet chic weekend ensembles and tailored dresses worthy of a museum spot.

© Getty The stylish sister's in action

From crisp white trainers to their signature statement headbands, here are seven items you need to emulate the royal sister's style.

A pair of crisp white trainers

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore Veja trainers at British Summer Time Hyde Park © Instagram / @prestigehk Eugenie at Art Basel 2024 VIP Preview

Both sisters have been known to pair comfortable kicks with their off-duty looks. Eugenie in particular was spotted wearing a pair of sustainable vegan white trainers from Løci to attend Art Basel in Hong Kong last week. White trainers are a staple in every wardrobe as they not only go with everything but are also overly comfortable.

A statement headband

© Getty Princess Beatrice donned a burgundy headband to a Thanksgiving celebration in 2022 © Getty Princess Eugenie wore a sparkly black headband in 2021

If there's one style statement both Beatrice and Eugenie love it's that of a bold headband. Beatrice is often seen sporting padded headbands in a variety of bold statement colours, so much so that it’s more of a surprise to see her without one than with.

A chic longline coat

© Getty Princess Eugenie's Cheltenham Festival coat was seriously chic © Getty Princess Beatrice donned a camel-toned coat at this year's Cheltenham Festival

Long-line coats in both white and camel are the royal sister's style kryptonite for reasons that need no explanation. Just recently both sported different-hued versions to attend this year's Cheltenham Festival. Beatrice opted for a woollen camel-toned option whereas Eugenie sported an all-white trench from Reiss, topping off the ‘fit with a matching white hat.

A touch of floral

© Getty Princess Beatrice chose florals to attend the "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" exhibit at The V&A © Getty Princess Eugenie chose a floral short dress to attend the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in 2019

For Spring? You know how the rest goes… Whether it’s spring or not, the nieces of King Charles love to inject a colourful floral print into their on and off-duty wardrobes, often in the form of flowing dresses and voluptuous blouses.

Princess-approved Pumps

© Getty Princess Beatrice of York donned a pair of striking blue pumps to attend the V&A Summer Party © Getty Princess Eugenie of York opted for silver pumps to attend Vogue World: London 2023

No princess is complete without a pair of Cinderella slippers and both Beatrice and Eugenie know that all too well. When on official royal business both are big fans of a closed-toe kitten heel pump. The sisters are often seen sporting pumps in either muted neutral tones or bold bright-coloured hues.

A Pop of Colour

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a bright orange dress to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022. © Getty In 2023 Princess Beatrice opted for a bold pink dress for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Whenever a royal wears a bold hue out and about it comes as a breath of fresh air to onlookers. Both sisters are known for their bold style choices, often sporting bright hues in the form of dresses, kitten heels and long-line coats.

A Handy Handbag

© Getty Both sisters love a Louis Vuitton bag

All fashion fanatics know that the cherry on top of any good outfit is the addition of a stylistic handbag. Whether it's a beige option with a gold metal handle, a chick all-black Louis Vuitton tote or a simple yet elegant clutch, Eugenie and Beatrice’s handbag wardrobe is seriously unmatched.