Princess Eugenie nailed 'Quiet Luxury' at Easter Sunday service
Princess Eugenie nailed 'Quiet Luxury' at Easter Sunday service
Close-up of Princess Eugenie wearing a white textured hat with a birdcage veil and a soft cream trench, with minimal makeup and neatly styled hair for Easter Sunday.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Eugenie nailed 'Quiet Luxury' at Easter Sunday service 

The royal gave us a masterclass in minimalist dressing

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
At this year’s Easter Sunday service at Windsor, Princess Eugenie delivered a lesson in quiet luxury so chic, it could’ve walked straight off a Khaite runway and into the royal rota. 

While other royals leaned into spring florals and soft pastels, Eugenie went full stealth-wealth in a look that whispered minimalist elegance at every turn.

The royal arrived at St George’s Chapel in an ivory belted coat dress that hit the sweet spot between structured and soft. The tailoring was immaculate - wide lapels, a gently flared hem, and a tonal tie belt that cinched the waist just enough to suggest silhouette without shouting about it. Underneath, she layered a ribbed taupe turtleneck, adding a cosy contrast.

The Royal Family walking to Easter service at Windsor, including Prince Edward, Lady Louise, and Princess Eugenie in a white coat and veiled hat, all dressed in formal springtime attire.© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Eugenie leads the royal quiet luxury revival in a creamy coat and chic netted hat

Her accessories were textbook: a slouchy suede clutch in warm camel (Celine? The Row? We’re manifesting), coordinating suede pumps, and an ivory cocktail hat topped with a birdcage veil - just the right amount of drama without tipping into maximalism. The overall effect? Moneyed minimalism with a royal twist.

Princess Eugenie stands outside St George’s Chapel in a cream belted coat with a tan clutch and netted hat, joined by Sarah Ferguson in a boucle jacket and headband.© UK Press via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson go for elegant neutrals s at the Royal Family’s Easter Sunday outing

Makeup was fresh and unfussy, with softly defined eyes and a pink-nude lip, while her hair was swept back in a low bun that felt effortless and intentional all at once. No flashy logos, no overt trend-hopping - just timeless pieces, high-quality fabrics, and a crystal-clear understanding of how to dress.

Easter Sunday has quietly become one of the Royal Family’s more fashion-forward events. Think of it as their version of Sunday Best - only with decades of tradition, family symbolism, and the British press watching. It’s a balancing act of heritage and modernity, where every hemline and hat placement tells a story.

Princess Eugenie in a cream trench coat with a netted hat, holding a tan clutch while standing beside fellow royals outside Windsor’s St George’s Chapel.© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Eugenie proves that less is luxe in a tonal outfit that quietly stole the show at Windsor

Also serving a look was her sister Princess Beatrice, who paired a deep green dress with silk mary janes that royal-fashion-watchers clocked instantly. Beatrice has a knack for mixing vintage charm with cool-girl brands - she's a fan of Self-Portrait, Beulah London, and The Vampire’s Wife - and always adds a statement accessory to anchor her look.

Together, the York sisters embodied the 2025 mood: elevated, elegant, and subtly flexing. Royals… they’re just like us. Only better dressed.

