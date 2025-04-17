Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham perfects festival fashion in crochet trousers and a cut out top
Nicola Peltz Beckham poses in a robe on a bed © @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Nicola and Brooklyn were among hundreds of famous faces at Coachella last weekend

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Fans of fashion will have had their social feeds inundated with crochet, swimwear, ruffles, diamantes, buckled boots and ultra mini shorts this past weekend- all in the name of Coachella

Each and every year, famed faces, internet It-girls, and the coolest of the cool go all out for the occasion, including Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham

Taking to her Instagram late Wednesday night, the model, actress and director shared a selection of wholesome snaps from her weekend at the iconic festival, but it was her spring-infused outfit that caught the attention of style obsessives. 

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham are seen partying at Coachella 2025© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola and Brooklyn were all smiles for the event

Opting for a subtle (in Coachella terms) ensemble, Nicola wore a set of black crochet trousers and a matching knitted cut-out top over a black bra. The style combination was bang on trend for the desert music festival, perfectly bridging the gap between fun and wearable fashion. 

Nicola and Brookyln Peltz Beckham are seen hugging in the back of a car© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
The famed couple shared a wholesome moment en route to the festival

To accessorise, the Versace muse wore her long brunette locks in a half-up, half-down style and added a selection of gold hoop earrings to elevate things. In true it-girl style, Nicola proved you can take the girl out of Beverly Hills, but you can’t take Beverly Hills out of the girl, sporting a black Chanel bumbag as a crossbody bag. 

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham share a kiss at Coachella © @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola's Chanel bag was the hero of the outfit

Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn, clearly had the time of their lives during weekend one of the history-making festival, Nicola sharing pictures of the two smiling ear to ear as Brooklyn kissed her on the cheek. 

In one snap, Nicola was also seen partying on the shoulders of her 26-year-old British beau - the best way to watch Charli XCX, Lorde, and Troye Sivan perform. 

Nicola’s Instagram carousel comes just hours before her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, celebrated her 51st birthday, fans waiting in anticipation to see what wholesome behind-the-scenes images she might share to wish the designer a 'Happy Birthday.'

If our calculations are correct, we won’t have to wait too much longer…

