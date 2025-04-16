Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham just called it, all the It-girls are wearing luxe bumbags
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz Beckham just called it, all the It-girls are wearing luxe bumbags
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Nicola Peltz Beckham just called it, all the It-girls are wearing luxe bumbags

The Emily Ratajkowski-approved accessory just got the Mrs Brooklyn Beckham seal of approval

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Described by H! Fashion’s Fashion Features writer Tania Leslau as the “ultimate marmite accessory,” the bumbag has officially been signed off for summer 2025.

Nicola Peltz Beckham took to Instagram to share a fun series of clips of her and husband Brooklyn Beckham running amok at Coachella, drinking in the sunshine and the musical acts, but it was her bag of choice that really piqued our interest.

The bag - a quilted Chanel number - featuring the iconic interlocking CC charm and heavy silver hardware combined luxury with practicality. 

Lots of handy pockets for all your festival must-haves and it’s hands-free so you can wave them in the air, like you just don’t care. 

Nicola Peltz Beckham is seated beside Brooklyn Beckham wearing a blue patterned shirt and a light grey cap with the number "23" on it. Nicola is smiling radiantly, her long black hair swept back into a high ponytail, revealing hoop earrings and flawless makeup. Slung across her body is a black Chanel bumbag with signature quilted leather and silver zippers, its iconic charm swinging at her hip. Her black crochet-knit halter top reveals toned arms, adorned with delicate bracelets.© @nicoleannepeltzbeckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband and her bumbag

Described by the brand as a 'waist bag’ Nicole opted to wear it slung across her torso over the top of festival staples: a black crochet vest and a simple white tank top. 

We’ve always had a soft spot for the dad-on-holiday sort of vibe that a fanny pack brings to an ensemble. 

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau adds, “Bumbags, also known as fanny packs across the pond, originated in the 1980s as a functional accessory for tourists and joggers. Often ridiculed in the 90s, they faded from fashion, until streetwear revived them." 

"Today, luxury brands have reimagined them as statement pieces, blending nostalgia with utility in a distinctly modern silhouette.

Nicola Beckham on a coach at Coachella, wearing a Chanel bumbag and a black crochet tank top© @nicoleannepeltzbeckham
Nicola Beckham on a coach at Coachella

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dior have all debuted iterations of the style in recent season and Nicola isn’t the only star leading into the trend, with Kendall Jenner recently seen in an Off-White belt bag at a desert pool party, while Hailey Bieber has a buttery beige Bottega Veneta in her collection.

Emily Ratajkowski wears her handyman beltbag and a red halterneck top© @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski and her handyman beltbag

Emily Ratajkowsi also recently got in on the action, sporting a very handyman-friendly belt bag with multiple pockets that looks so blooming useful and chic that we simply must get our hands on.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More