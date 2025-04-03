Sydney Sweeney's crop top, flared jeans and velvet jacket combo is SS25-approved

If ever in wardrobe doubt, you can always call on Sydney Sweeney for a touch of outfit inspiration.

When she’s not donning strapless corseted gowns on the red carpet, the Euphoria actress can usually be found donning designer labels, styling them to perfection for off-duty errand running, holiday escapes and everything in between.

The latest colour combo on the It-girls radar and one that is giving the fashion sphere's beloved butter yellow hue a run for its money is dusty tones of blush pink.

© Getty Images for LANEIGE Sydney's whole outfit was an peak-chic spring look

Spotted yesterday attending the launch of Laneige’s highly anticipated Bouncy & Firm Serum in Los Angeles, the global ambassador for the cult favourite Korean beauty brand dressed for the occasion, proving a classic combo of jeans and a cute top really does reign supreme.

© Getty Images for LANEIGE Sydney styled her designer jacket over a lacey croptop

Posing for a selection of stylish snaps inside the pop-up space at La La Land Kind Cafe, Sydney decided on a set of classic slightly flared blue jeans, a silky ruffled crop top and a velvet dusty pink cropped jacket from Chloé.

© Getty Images for LANEIGE Sydney has been the Global Ambassador for the brand since 2024

To elevate the casual yet cool look, Sydney styled her £1,805 jacket which features glimmering gold button accents with a set of nude-toned peep toe heels and a selection of rings worn on multiple fingers.

As the face of the brand and the new serum, the 27-year-old Hollywood heavyweight opted for a glowing makeup look, likely using the product and showcasing just how great it is. She also decided to add a layer of shimmery pink lip gloss to her plump pout, likely using the brands Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum.

For fans of London-based fans of Laneige, on the 11th and 12th of April they are bringing a similar pop-up experience to Covent Garden for the very first time allowing beauty buffs to experience the Sydney Sweeney-approved serum in depth while also enjoying skin consultations, Insta-worthy photo moments and Milk Boba Teas.