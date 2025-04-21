Pedro Pascal has just worn knee high leather boots again, and we're obsessed

Actor Pedro Pascal has always walked the tightrope between rugged charisma and quietly radical fashion risk-taker, but at a Star Wars event in Japan, he didn't just walk the line, he stomped right through it.

From the waist up, The Last of Us star wore a relaxed, almost breezy look in a striped, slightly surrealist printed shirt and a pair of black knee length shorts.

But it's everything that's happening south of the knees that has got us in a flutter, Pedro opted for tall, heavy-duty brown leather boots with thick soles.

Almost reminiscent of a sci-fi costume infused with the high-fashion energy of avant-garde labels like Rick Owens or Craig Green.

© Getty Images for Disney Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver at a Star Wars event in Japan

The fashion conversation around Pascal has steadily heated in recent years, with the actor continually pushing the envelope with his style choices. Someone give his stylist a well deserved round of applause!

Whether in Loewe's surrealist silhouettes or Bottega Veneta's slouchy tailoring, his wardrobe choices often subvert expectations around traditional red carpet attire for men, but without veering into costume or fancy dress territory.

These spectacular boots border on theatrical, and are the perfect fit for an actor who has so many iconic sci-fi roles under his belt, but teamed with shorts and a loosely unbuttoned shirt, they feel absolutely at-home.

We reckon he looks like a poet who travels around the galaxy and has taken a quick break to see what's happening on Earth this weekend. We're obsessed.

© FilmMagic Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal and another pair of amazing boots

These are certainly not the first bold pair of boots Pascal has worn, he's becoming known for his love of a robust pair of footwear. At the 2023 Met Gala, he wore high-shine knee grazing boots teamed with a Valentino red ensemble that immediately went viral.

And who could forget the black leather mid-calf boots he sported during The Last of Us press tour?

Call them space boots, call them statement boots. Whatever the name, Pedro Pascal wears them better than anyone else could.