Pedro Pascal rocks thigh-high leather boots and our jaws are on the floor

Pedro Pascal, the Hollywood heartthrob we all know and love just went up on our list of stylish men - I know, we also didn’t think it was possible.

Known for his leading roles in The Last of Us, Gladiator II (alongside our other Hollywood boyfriend Paul Mescal) and Game of Thrones, the Chilean and American actor was spotted out in LA wearing a pair of leather thigh-high boots.

Yes, you read that right. Thigh-high leather boots.

To accompany his statement footwear choice, he wore a set of black leather trousers tucked into the boots, a blue knitted turtleneck, a navy blue and forest green tartan blazer and a set of orange tinted aviator sunglasses.

As the icing on top of the cake, he wore his dark brunette locks slicked back with a touch of gel and let his moustache and facial hair frame his face card.

The whole look was a daring fashion choice that has had fans of the 49-year-old swooning, with searches for the ensemble already peaking on both TikTok and Instagram.

He wore the statement 'fit' to attend the premiere of season two of The Last of Us, spotted posing alongside his co-star Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie in the hit-show.

Pedro is known in the fashion sphere for his eclectic fashion sense, often seen sporting alternative designer looks to walk red carpets, attend awards ceremonies and walk the city streets.

On the same day as his thigh-high boot debut, he was seen executing it-boy style in a checkered brown shacket tucked into a set of grey woollen suit trousers and paired with classic leather loafers.

As far as stylish gentlemen go, Pedro is up there with the world's elite, giving both David Beckham and Bradley Cooper a run for their money.