Pedro Pascal rocks thigh-high leather boots and our jaws are on the floor
Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Original Series "The Last Of Us" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California© WireImage

The Last of Us star wore the daring footwear choice to attend the premiere of season two of the hit show in LA on Monday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
47 minutes ago
This is not a drill, we repeat, this is not a drill. 

Pedro Pascal, the Hollywood heartthrob we all know and love just went up on our list of stylish men - I know, we also didn’t think it was possible. 

Known for his leading roles in The Last of Us, Gladiator II (alongside our other Hollywood boyfriend Paul Mescal) and Game of Thrones, the Chilean and American actor was spotted out in LA wearing a pair of leather thigh-high boots. 

Yes, you read that right. Thigh-high leather boots. 

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The Last of Us" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California© FilmMagic
It's going to take us a while to get over this look

To accompany his statement footwear choice, he wore a set of black leather trousers tucked into the boots, a blue knitted turtleneck, a navy blue and forest green tartan blazer and a set of orange tinted aviator sunglasses. 

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO original series "The Last of Us" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
Pedro was all smiles for the event

As the icing on top of the cake, he wore his dark brunette locks slicked back with a touch of gel and let his moustache and facial hair frame his face card.

The whole look was a daring fashion choice that has had fans of the 49-year-old swooning, with searches for the ensemble already peaking on both TikTok and Instagram.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Original Series "The Last Of Us" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. © WireImage
Bella and Pedro have the cutest relationship

He wore the statement 'fit' to attend the premiere of season two of The Last of Us, spotted posing alongside his co-star Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie in the hit-show. 

Pedro is known in the fashion sphere for his eclectic fashion sense, often seen sporting alternative designer looks to walk red carpets, attend awards ceremonies and walk the city streets. 

Pedro Pascal is seen on March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (© GC Images
Pedro's style game is unmatched

On the same day as his thigh-high boot debut, he was seen executing it-boy style in a checkered brown shacket tucked into a set of grey woollen suit trousers and paired with classic leather loafers. 

As far as stylish gentlemen go, Pedro is up there with the world's elite, giving both David Beckham and Bradley Cooper a run for their money.

