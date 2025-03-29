Kate Moss says fishnet tights are back and better than ever

If Kate Moss says fishnets are back, then who are we to say otherwise?

On Friday evening, the supermodel enjoyed a night out in London with her fellow fashion industry veterans, including Donatella Versace, Claudia Schiffer and Amber Valletta.

For the after-hours affair, the British icon slipped into a silky black mini dress cut from timeless crepe material, complete with a sleek halterneck, ruched draping and a low-slung waistband that radiated 2010s nostalgia.

Kate paired the party-girl garment with a pair of fishnet tights, proving that the divisive lingerie piece is very much back in business.

Fishnet tights have a fascinating history, dating back to the late 19th century when they were associated with cabaret and burlesque performers. In the 1920s, flappers embraced them for their daring allure. They gained mainstream popularity in the 1970s punk scene and later became a fashion staple, symbolising both rebellion and sophistication. Hence, it came as no surprise that the queen of playful British cheek herself is a fan.

© Getty Images The model is queen of 2010s style

To complete her look, Kate wore her petal-soft blonde hair down loose, opting for a natural yet radiant beauty blend to highlight her famous features.

A selection of chunky gold bangles adorned her wrists, adding to the Noughties allure of the outfit.

Kate’s latest look perfectly leans into the current obsession with 2010s style. Last week, Topshop, a brand Kate has worked closely with for many years, hinted at a potential comeback, five years after the brand shut its physical doors and went online.

In 2007, Kate Moss for Topshop (a highly coveted collaboration) was launched to widespread delight. Blending the model’s iconic style with accessible fashion, the collection featured bohemian dresses, edgy tailoring, and vintage-inspired pieces.

Today, the pieces sell like hotcakes on preloved retail sites like eBay and Vinted, proving Kate’s enduring influence in both the high street and high fashion spheres.