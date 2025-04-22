Nicola Coughlan’s sleek knitted dress is a far cry from her Bridgerton ball gowns

Nicola Coughlan’s wardrobe is defined by classic minimalism with a touch of boisterous flair. Between the apple green fashion week looks and on-set regency costumes, the actress has accumulated quite the sartorial archive - making our jobs a walk in the park.

Over the Easter weekend, the former Derry Girls star enjoyed some downtime in London, gracing the hallowed halls of Alba in Knightsbridge.

For the Italian affair, Nicola slipped into a simple yet effective black midi dress, featuring long sleeves, a square neckline and a delicate fine knit construction.

© @nicolacoughlan The Bridgerton actress dined at Alba London

She wore her blonde hair down loose in gentle beach waves with a side parting and accessorised with some chunky jewels including a pair of modern hoop earrings and a diamond ring.

The spotlight has been shining on the Irish creative, who this week has been speaking out against transphobia online.

After raising nearly £120,000 for trans charity Not A Phase, the Bridgerton actress expressed strong reservations about the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series, saying she “wouldn’t touch it with a 10ft barge pole.”

© Corbis via Getty Images The actress is a fervent supporter of the trans community

Her comment comes after reports that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling donated £70,000 to the group For Women Scotland, which recently won a legal case in the Supreme Court supporting the interpretation of the word ‘woman’ as referring solely to individuals assigned female at birth.

The trans community holds a special place in fashion’s heart, with trans muses such as Hunter Schafer and Alex Consani flying the flag for trans joy.

The latter took home The Model of The Year Award at The Fashion Awards 2024. “I'm the first trans woman to win this award!" she said during in her speech, adding: "But I can't accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I'm in today – Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today."