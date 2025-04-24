Meghan Markle just rewore this must-have accessory for summer 2025

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Time100 summit at the Lincoln Center in New York.

In true Meghan Markle style, she oozed understated glamour with her elevated, fashion-forward attire, and one particular accessory she repeated is a timeless wardrobe essential, yet is also so on-trend for spring/summer 2025.

Exuding polished sophistication, Meghan stepped out in a monochromatic moment of elevated businesswear courtesy of American heritage brand Ralph Lauren. She wore the label’s Russell Silk-Linen Twill Jacket and Greer Pleated Pant in a warm tan hue - a modern nod to classic tailoring that perfected understated glamour.

© Getty Images for TIME The Duchess of Sussex spoke at the TIME100 Summit on Wednesday

Underneath her jacket, she opted for a crisp ecru shirt - also from the brand, and added a touch of glamour with gold and diamond designer jewellery.

It was her accessories that caught our eye the most with this look. Blending seamlessly with the colour of her suit, she opted for brown accessories from the same colour palette, creating a uniformed ensemble that gave a softer feel, rather than pairing with classic contrasting black.

To match her Ralph Lauren brown and gold belt, Meghan rewore her trusty Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Pumps in the shade 'Tan Suede' - her go-to accessory for many occasions, which are perfect for this season.

© GC Images Prince Harry, was also in attendance supporting his wife

Suede returned with a bang towards the end of 2024, with brands including Miu Miu, Isabel Marant and Lora Piana demonstrating a slew of bags on the AW24 runway.

Showing no signs of slowing down for 2025, from barn jackets and blazers to mini skirts and ballet flats, brands on the high street and the high designer front have released suede iterations of various pieces for this spring/summer.

Proving the versatility of her shoes, last October, Meghan paired them with white, loose-fitting straight-leg trousers and a blue buttoned-down shirt.

© Instagram/@livinlikelarz Meghan's brown accessories are a must-have this season

Meghan's guest speaker appearance on Wednesday's stage comes the day before the event's star-studded gala, happening on the evening of April 24.

