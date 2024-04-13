Meghan Markle’s polo outfit: fashion lessons we learnt from her flawless look

Though the crowd may have stepped out to watch a polo match, all eyes were actually on the Duchess of Sussex, who executed one of her most incredible outfits to date.

Meghan stepped out to support her husband the Duke of Sussex in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, which benefits Harry's charity, Sentebale.

Prince Harry ended the day as a winner, with his team winning both matches to crown them overall champions. But for fashion fanatics, it was Meghan and her picture perfect ensemble that took home the trophy.

© Alamy Meghan and Harry held hands as the arrived at the polo

The former Suits actress oozed sophistication in the 'Ginger' ivory silk dress from Heidi Merrick, elevated with nude court heels from Aquazzura, a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag, gold jewellery including her Cartier Tank Française watch and vintage Chanel earrings, and oversized black shades also by Heidi Merrick.

Everytime she steps out we recieve a masterclass in effortlessly elegant dressing, and here's everything she taught us with her latest look...

This is how to do classy cutouts

The cutout clothing trend was pretty much the fashion realm's whole personality in 2022/2023, with A-listers known for their daring style agendas (we're looking at you Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora) taking the trend to extreme heights and pushing the boundaries of fashion. The is the second time, however, that Meghan has demonstrated how to try out the trend but keep it seriously chic. A single, mid-sized hole at the centre of her dress was enough to add interest to her halterneck midi yet looked classy, cool and appropriate for any occasion.

She also wore a similar silhouette to the Women of Vision Gala last year, wearing a dazzling gold dress with a dainty midriff cut out from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

Gold statement earrings are failproof

© Alamy She wore stunning vintage Chanel earrings

Jewellery trends come and go, but Meghan's earrings truly are forever. Experts told Hello! Fashion that pearls, silver and shades of green are trending in 2024. But, if you want a pair that you can guarantee will stand the test of time, bold, gold earrings will never ever fail you. Her vintage Chanel earrings are large enough to make a statement that says 'sophisticated glamour' but they're unfussy, not complicated and completely versatile.

The balletcore x quiet luxury styling hack

© Heidi Merrick The back of the Ginger dress tied in a bow

Meghan's entire dress agenda perfects the 'quiet luxury' trend. High-quality wardrobe staples, tailoring perfection and minimalitic separates. By tying the neck of her dress in a bow as demonstrated on the model, she incorporated a touch of balletcore in the chicest way possible. The uber-feminine trends of right now are overtly girly, but Meg's statement bow amped up the femininty yet did not take away from the mature and feel of the dress.

Tonal dressing takes the trophy

We all love a pop of colour to add interest or a statement moment to an ensemble. But is it essential to stand out from the crowd? Absolutely not. Wearing pieces from the same colour palette from head to toe is a royal style hack, particularly loved by the Princess of Wales, and Duchess Meghan just proved exactly why. Completing her dress with nude court heels and a white bag kept her ensemble neat, unified and effortlessly elegant.

Honestly? This may be one of her best looks of all time.