5 ways the fashion set is styling camel this spring

Camel clothing, particularly coats, and the spring/summer season are synonymous.

As longer days and warmer weather draw in, the fashion set often turns to a classic tailored biscuity-hued trench to throw over an outfit, for both a light layer of warmth, and protection in case an unexpected rain shower hits.

Though pastel colours and floral prints are often considered the epitome of spring, we'd argue that for those who favour a minimalist, Parisian chic style agenda, caramel, yellow-ish brown tones are placed on a sartorial pedestal.

For 2024, A-listers from Meghan Markle to Margot Robbie are demonstrating numerous ways to wear the colour, providing plenty of inspiration for any occasion.

5 ways the fashion set is styling camel in 2024:

Meghan Markle © Getty On her trip to Canada this year, the Duchess of Sussex put on an exceptional fashion display for every occasion. Cape have made a comeback this season thanks to the likes of Meghan and Sienna Miller. The stylish royal paired hers with black skinny jeans, flat boots and khaki suede gloves from Max Mara. The addition of luxurious designer gloves in this season's beloved suede material added a touch of Meghan's signature elegance.



Emily Ratajkowski © Getty Lazy luxe is one of this year's major trend predictions according to Depop, and Emily Ratajkowski nailed it by taking her casual dog walk look to the next level, by layering a biscuity teddy coat over her sweatpants and trainers. A pair of chunky hoop earrings and black sunglasses finished off her effortless look.

Princess Beatrice © Shutterstock Cheltenham Festival proved to be a seriously fashionable affair this year. Princess Beatrice opted for a perfectly tailored, waist-cinching A-line coat with concealed buttons, which she paired with black suede ankle boots and a dazzling statement headband. Need to style camel for a special occasion? Look no further.



Alexa Chung © Getty The epitome of cool-girl layering. At Khaite's AW24 fashion show in February, Alexa opted for a textured A-line skirt paired with a sheer corset-style bodice with a white bralette peeking through. She threw a light-hued camel coat featuring a maxi length and boxy shoulders over the top, and added a pop of colour with a decadent red bag.