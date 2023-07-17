10 chic mini dresses that we're lusting after this summer

Many tend to shy away from the mini in summer in favour of its demurer, infinitely more practical cousin, the midi. Granted, longer lengths are easier to navigate in the event of an unexpected breeze, but minis are chronically underrated.

Adored by contemporary It-girls and those who lived during London's Swinging Sixties in equal measure, short hems exude youthful spirit.

The style demands a certain level of nerve, especially if you're going bare-legged. But even if you plump for sheer tights or cool-girl knee-high socks, the mini screams power.

Sleek cocktail styles and high impact LBDs are great for eveningwear, but the mini also lends itself to casual cool. Imbued with throw-on-and-go ease, our celebrity street style crushes constantly team theirs with tube socks and dad sneakers for a sporty touch, but there's more where that came from.

For the ingénue look, ditsy florals pretty ruffles will hit the spot – LoveShackFancy and Rixo are both excellent, but this season Urban Outfitters has come through with some great, more affordable alternatives.

How we chose the best mini dresses

Length: A mini dress is typically defined by a hemline that falls above the knee, often at the mid-thigh level. All our picks sit within this length category.

A mini dress is typically defined by a hemline that falls above the knee, often at the mid-thigh level. All our picks sit within this length category. Price: Catering to different price points is really important to us. Granted, we spend a fair amount of time lusting after designer pieces, but we've included some equally stylish options that are kinder to your wallet.

Hello! Fashion shares the best mini dresses to shop this season:

The LBD

Corsage Detail Bandeau Mini Dress – Warehouse

Larger-than-life 3D florals are having a serious moment right now, and this piece by Warehouse fuses the trend with a certain classic charm. No wardrobe is complete without a little black dress, and this one with its structured corsage detail is steeped in 80s drama. But alongside an otherwise understated A-line silhouette, it has a cool-girl ease. Style yours with a sleek middle-parted ponytail, a scarlet lip and kitten-heel slingbacks.

The flouncy florals

Kodie Dress – LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy excels in unabashedly romantic florals, and its Kodie design feels suitably summery. Crafted from airy cotton-voile, it features a flattering shirred bodice and soft ruffles along the neckline and hem for a touch of femininity. It would look amazing with an off-white wide-brim hat and minimalist block heels sandals for a pretty holiday moment.

The cool-girl bride

Feather-Trim Satin Cocktail Dress – Ralph Lauren

A scattering of ostrich feathers gives this Ralph Lauren mini a frothy kinetic energy. With a simple straight silhouette, it is elegant, unfussy, and would make for the perfect wedding dress for a bride looking to defy convention. Team yours with lustrous satin platforms and a beaded clutch for a dose of texture.

The mesh moment

Audette Sheer Slim Mini Dress – Anthropologie

Anthropologie has knocked it out of the park with its Audette mini dress. Crafted from a gold glitzy mesh, the piece has a beautiful Studio 54 feel thanks to fluted sleeves and a daring open back design. Style yours with metallic platforms (I'm picturing Terry de Havilland's Aria boots) for the full disco effect.

The party piece

Strapless Sequin Dress - Balmain

Yes, the price is eye-watering, but guaranteed your fellow partygoers will be in tears of envy when you make your entrance clad in this strapless mini by Balmain. Unapologetically high octane, the bold buttons nod to the label's rich fashion archive and we are totally obsessed. Style yours with a Y2K-esque buckle bag and black multi-strap sandals for the ultimate party look.

The halterneck

Draped satin halterneck mini dress – Norma Kamali

This piece by Norma Kamali wouldn't look out of place on a young Jerry Hall, and if that's not enough to convince you (although it absolutely should be), the drapery is exquisite. Crafted from glossy lilac satin, the cowl-halter neckline is super flattering and the piece would look great with Amina Muaddi's clear embellished mules and a wash of silver shadow across yours lids.

The voluminous sleeves

Paris Dress – Rixo

Woven with gilded lilies, Rixo's Paris dress glistens in the light and is created from silk lurex-jacquard. Featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline and a fluid bias-cut skirt, it would work well alongside layered fine gold chains, barely-there sandals and radiant skin.

The vintage vibe

Embroidered Dress – Zara

This embroidered slip by Zara features pretty beading, reminiscent of another time. With a soft sage hue and a simple straight shape, it feels elegant, but could definitely be styled down with chunky boots, and oversized boxy leather jacket and rectangular shades.

The strapless number

Tiered Bandeau Dress – H&M

This finely pleated red bandeau dress by H&M (I know – right?) looks far more expensive than it actually is. Fitted with boning to emphasise your shape, the piece would look killer alongside Prada's glossy Mary Janes and a slick of black liner.

The sultry slip

Into The Night Mini Slip – Free People

Cut from a semi-sheer navy fabric, this slip by Free People is reminiscent of a strappy night sky with its glinting embellishment. Featuring simple spaghetti straps that give way to a more dramatic criss-cross back detailing, it would team well with a sleek high bun and thigh-high boots.

