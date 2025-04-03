Is 'hip cleavage' the next major fashion trend?

The year was 2023. Rihanna performed an iconic show at the Super Bowl, the Barbenheimer phenomenon was on the tip of everyone’s tongue and the fashion world was introduced to a bizarre new trend - hip cleavage.

Like all great aesthetics, the cutout craze is back again, this time championed in the form of elegant eveningwear.

Swedish model Elsa Hosk is known for her impeccable dress sense, her social media accounts a treasure trove for those who love fashion while simultaneously championing new and old trends.

© @hoskelsa Elsa is forever pushing fashion boundaries

Sharing a selection of snaps to her follower count yesterday, the multifaceted muse made a strong case for the hip-cleavage resurgence, styling an ethereal gown from her own namesake fashion label Helsa.

© @hoskelsa Though daring, the gown is overly elegant

The glamorous occasionwear option in question features a high neckline and open back before transitioning into a low-rise maxi skirt which is fixed to the bodice with a giant black bow, exposing the hipbones for all to see.

© WWD via Getty Images Bella paired her cutout midi dress with black heels

Elsa isn’t the only famed face making a case for the cutout aesthetic in 2025. To sit FROW at the AW25 Marine Serre during Paris Fashion Week, former Disney star Bella Thorne donned a dress from the brand’s collection, which was designed to look like her high-rise underwear was on display.

© GC Images Kim styled her bodycon with a side fringe hairstyle and strappy heels

Heavy hitters, including Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Bella Hadid, have all been known to sport the style in recent years. Kim Kardashian styling a black figure-hugging Gucci dress back in May of 2024, and Rita opting for a set of baggy blue jeans with bedazzled cutouts prior.

Body cleavage on the whole, however, has seen a comeback in recent months. Zoë Kravitz on a mission to make ‘bum cleavage’ a thing in her Saint Laurent gown at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but it's the hips that have our fashion hearts swooning.

With summer just around the corner, expect to see a whole lot more hip from famed faces and fashion cool-girls alike.