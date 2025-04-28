Millie Bobby Brown nails football fan chic at Liverpool FC's title-winning game

An acclaimed actress, fashion force, wellness mogul, iced coffee founder, and so much more - Millie Bobby Brown’s résumé is stacked. But her latest reveal? She’s secretly obsessed with football.

The Stranger Things star was present at Anfield on Sunday afternoon to watch and celebrate her beloved Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to become Premier League champions of the 2024/2025 season.

She attended the game with Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, giving us the Netflix crossover we never knew we needed.

Millie perfected football fan chic in an elevated outfit that was less Victoria Beckham 2000s Manchester United WAG, and more 'current VB sitting on the sidelines at FC Inter Miami.'

© @liverpoolfc Millie attended Liverpool FC's Premier League-winning game

She opted for a classic black blazer, paired with wide-leg beige trousers and a crisp white buttoned shirt.

For a touch of designer cool, she rounded off the look with a black Dior belt with a statement gold logo.

In a video shared on the official Liverpool FC Instagram, Millie says: “This is the coolest, coolest opportunity to be here, one together and two for a really special day.”

A fully fledged fan of the English football team, who have now won a record-equalling 20 league titles, explained why she has such an affinity for the team in an interview back in 2016.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, she explained: “When I was younger, my dad got me a whole Liverpool kit. My brother is a massive fan, and it’s kind of like a legacy. I didn’t really have a choice! Now I watch them and I love Liverpool. I watch the games.”

Sunday's occasion was a special moment for Millie, who has dreamed of going to Anfield since she was younger: "I’ve never really had the chance to go," she said in her interview, "Tickets are always sold out or there’s always something wrong. That would be amazing. When I watch on TV, I want to be there – it seems so uplifting. The atmosphere is incredible. When I go to conventions and walk out on stage, it’s like ‘wow!’ and I feel like that’s constant when watching the game."