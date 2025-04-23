Millie Bobby Brown perfects holiday style in a boho blouse and wide-leg jeans combo

Stranger Things actress and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown is known for many things (running a beauty line and owning 62 pets for example), but she's also swiftly become our go-to for easy breezy outfit inspiration that'll see you through this tricky transitional period when the mercury is finally, slowly starting to rise.

Taking to Instagram, the Enola Holmes star posted a video of herself and her husband (son of Jon Bon Jovi) Jake Bongiovi enjoying the delights of Dubai, and had us all thinking about taking a lovely holiday as soon as possible.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi in Dubai

Millie captioned the video, "Filming ‘Dubai. Find Your Story’ was such a special experience — from running up the dunes to scaling Burj Khalifa, all for the first time! Crafting this amazing story with Jake in our first ever project together, made this adventure extra special!"

The flick saw the duo frolicking through the country, drinking in the sights - including the impressive sand dunes - and hitting up a local market.

© @milliebobbybrown The actress' perfect wide leg jeans

Millie's outfit of choice? A Dubai appropriate white cotton blouse with Peter Pan collar (an Alexa Chung favourite, often spotted during the 2010s), teamed with a boho friendly pair of wide leg jeans, and timeless black belt. We reckon boho icon Sienna Miller would wholeheartedly approve.

© @milliebobbybrown One more shot of Millie Bobby Brown's cracking blouse

The relaxed outfit was the perfect choice for going on an adventure, while keeping cool in the sunshine (it would also be a cracking go-to for the office when the temperature heats up.)

For accessories, Millie plumped for a cracking pair of sunglasses - a must have in the sparkling Dubai sunshine, teamed with a simple gold pair of statement earrings and a fist full of sparkling rings.

We're also thoroughly enjoying Millie's dark hair after her recent transition into Barbie blonde (her follicles are also probably thankful for the break.)

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown's cracking gold earrings

Husband Jake plumped for a khaki tee and an action-ready pair of jeans as the pair larked about, oozing newlywed bliss.