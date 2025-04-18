Millie Bobby Brown's short shorts and crop top set is seriously cute

Honestly, is there anything Millie Bobby Brown can’t do? At just 21, the Gen Z powerhouse has built a multi-hyphenate empire. Hollywood A-lister, wellness entrepreneur, beauty mogul, author, fashion designer… and we're sure in the future, the list will go on.

And as if her resumé wasn’t impressive enough, Millie’s fashion game is just as strong. With a style that’s equal parts playful, feminine and effortlessly cool, the Stranger Things star continues to set the agenda for off-duty dressing - often wearing pieces from her own affordable line, Florence by Mills Fashion.

Case in point: her latest look from the brand-new ‘Villa’ collection, which she unveiled to her 63m Instagram followers. Channelling breezy beachside energy, Millie posed in a cutesy pale pink co-ord, featuring a cropped long-sleeved knit and matching micro shorts.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie launched her 'villa' collection in the cutest pink two -piece

“Some days, I’d love to be transported to a beachside villa, sitting on the balcony watching the ocean waves… so I created this collection!” Millie shared via the Florence by Mill Instagram account. “Villa embodies the coastal getaway vibe with effortless cool stripes and form-fitting pointelles. It’s the quickest way to get into vacation mode.”

As the SS25 colour wheel starts to spin, there’s one shade leading the pack: pink. From Anne Hathaway’s throwback pink tracksuit moment to Dua Lipa’s pastel sorbet knits and Khloé and Kylie’s tonal pink manicures, bubblegum and blush are making a confident return to the fashion forefront.

© @florencebymillsfashion Her look leans into the 'soft girl' aesthetic of the moment

Millie, of course, is already on board. In a campaign video for her debut fragrance, she doubled down on the ‘Soft Girl’ aesthetic in a fuzzy pink wrap knit and high-waisted briefs underwear-and-tights combo. Cosy, confident, and a little bit cheeky, the look struck the perfect balance between Y2K nostalgia and modern romanticism.

She may have her fingers in a hundred different pies, but when it comes to style? Millie Bobby Brown is always serving...