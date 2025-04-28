Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a fashion editor and Anna Kendrick’s glittering shell crop top is all I want to wear this summer
Close-up of Anna Kendrick wearing a white strapless bralette adorned with delicate pearl and shell embellishments at the Another Simple Favor screening, her wavy hair cascading around her shoulders and soft pink makeup completing the ethereal, ocean-inspired look.© GC Images

The co-ord she wore to the Another Simple Favor screening is defining summer 2025's fashion mood

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
When it comes to nailing a perfect summer outfit, Anna Kendrick just set the bar impossibly high.

Stepping out at the Another Simple Favor screening in New York alongside Blake Lively, Kendrick turned heads in a stunning shell-embellished co-ord from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection - and honestly, it’s all I want to wear for the next four months.

The look? An white bralette, delicately encrusted with pearl and shell appliqués, paired with fluid, high-waisted trousers that moved like sea foam caught in a breeze. 

It's the kind of outfit that feels breezy yet impossibly polished - the ultimate embodiment of Murad’s SS25 muse: “a woman becoming one with the sea… capturing the fluidity, mystery, and strength of the ocean,” as the Lebanese fashion house described it.

Anna Kendrick poses solo outdoors at the Another Simple Favor screening in New York, wearing a white wide-leg pants and shell-embellished bralette co-ord by Zuhair Murad, accessorized with delicate rings and flowing beachy waves.© GC Images
Summer's official uniform: shell tops, wide-leg pants, and Kendrick levels of effortless cool

Kendrick’s crop top looked like it had washed ashore from a faraway fashion fantasy - polished but with just the right amount of oceanic allure. 

Kendrick is becoming known for her love of sleek silhouettes, playful tailoring, and understated glamour, her latest shell-dappled look fits her evolving signature style like a glove. She’s never been one for over-the-top theatrics; instead, she leans into modern, wearable elegance - with a wink. The actress has been donning Zuhair Murad regularly during the press tour for her latest film,  at the London screening she opted for a sheer black lace dress from the brand's SS24 collection.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick pose at the Another Simple Favor screening in New York; Blake wears a mint green lattice gown with a flowing chiffon skirt, while Anna stuns in a white shell-embellished co-ord set with wide-leg trousers.© Getty Images
Blake is serving mermaid queen, while Anna is our oceanic It-girl

Of course, the shell-top moment also taps perfectly into the oceanic energy currently sweeping through the world of fashion. Shell jewelry - once the domain of beach-boardwalk souvenir shops - has been reimagined this season in a decidedly grown-up way. 

Designers like Schiaparelli, Chloe and Collina Strada sent sea-inspired pieces down the runway, while labels from Ulla Johnson to Zimmermann have embraced everything from sculptural conch earrings to delicate pearl anklets.

Close-up of Anna Kendrick wearing a white strapless bralette adorned with delicate pearl and shell embellishments at the Another Simple Favor screening, her wavy hair cascading around her shoulders and soft pink makeup completing the ethereal, ocean-inspired look.© GC Images
Anna Kendrick understood the assignment: Shells, pearls, and pure summer energy

Shells, pearls, and coral motifs are no longer just vacation relics; they’re the ultimate summer status symbol. And it makes sense - there’s something irresistible about reconnecting with that carefree, salt-soaked spirit, especially when it’s done with this level of chic sophistication. 

As Zuhair Murad puts it, his latest collection is all about garments that “reflect both strength and fragility,” a duality that feels particularly fitting for the way we want to dress now: grounded, glamorous, and ready to take on whatever the waves throw our way.

