Blake Lively perfects revenge dressing in plunging leather gown alongside Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively smiles on the red carpet in a black leather jacket dress with voluminous waves and radiant makeup, attending the premiere of A Simple Favour 2.© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The pair are currently pulling out all the fashion stops for 'Another Simple Favor' 

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
If revenge dressing is an art form, consider Blake Lively its reigning master.

The 37-year-old actress stunned at the London special screening of Another Simple Favor wearing a fierce black leather gown from David Koma’s AW25 collection. 

The look served up serious main character energy: a sharply tailored blazer bodice with a plunging neckline that channeled unapologetic confidence, cinching at the waist before cascading into a sea of glossy leather fringe that swayed dramatically with every step. Completing the look? Silk thigh-high black boots that peeked out just beneath the hem, adding a sleek, sultry edge.

Blake Lively poses solo in a striking black leather fringe dress, radiating confidence at the A Simple Favour 2 premiere against a bright yellow backdrop.© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Fringe benefits: Blake Lively slays the red carpet in head-to-toe leather

This wasn’t just a red carpet moment - it was a sartorial power move. Beside her stood co-star Anna Kendrick in a much softer but equally dramatic ensemble: a sheer black lace dress from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. 

With cap sleeves and intricate cut-outs, Kendrick's look leaned romantic and delicate, making for a perfectly styled yin to Blake’s fashion-forward yang.

Blake Lively wears a long leather fringe coat beside Anna Kendrick in sheer black lace at the A Simple Favour sequel premiere on a vibrant yellow backdrop.© PA Images via Getty Images
Lively in leather, Kendrick in lace - this duo just redefined dark glam on the red carpet

The duo is currently on the press circuit for Another Simple Favor, the stylish sequel to their 2018 cult-favorite thriller A Simple Favor. In this follow-up, expect even more twists, secrets, and sharp wit as the chic suburban noir takes its characters from small-town Connecticut to the sun-drenched Amalfi Coast. Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) are back - and this time, the stakes (and the wardrobes) are even higher.

Though there’s been some buzz about potential tension between the pair - thanks to a handful of awkward interviews and social posts - the red carpet told a different story. Whether it was all PR drama or just clever promo tactics, one thing’s clear: Blake and Anna know how to turn a style showdown into a cinematic moment.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick pose together at a daytime photocall for A Simple Favour sequel, styled in chic black and red outfits with the London Eye in the background.© Dave Benett/WireImage
Blake and Anna bring bold glamour to London in power looks for “A Simple Favour” sequel

The day before their knockout red carpet appearance, the stylish duo served a totally different kind of fashion fantasy at a photocall in London. Blake Lively rocked a chic Chanel moment, wearing a black and beige bouclé cardigan with gold buttons, layered over a black leather mini skirt and sheer tights. She finished the look with thigh-high leather boots and a quilted Chanel crossbody bag - equal parts French-girl cool and Upper East Side glam. 

Anna Kendrick, on the other hand, brightened the day in a bold red mini with gold buttons paired with glittering gold stilettos. The outfits played up their characters’ iconic contrast - Blake’s effortless edge versus Anna’s playful polish - once again proving these two are a match made in fashion heaven, even if things get complicated on screen.

