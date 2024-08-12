We over analysed Blake Lively's best 'It Ends With Us' floral fashion moments

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to red carpet style, no one does it quite like Blake Lively. The It Ends With Us star has been serving up a series of stunning floral-inspired outfits that are anything but ordinary, fully embracing the art of method dressing.

In a brilliant nod to Lily Bloom, her character in the film... who finds solace and strength in a flower shop, Blake’s wardrobe has become a vibrant bouquet of fashion-forward looks. Pinterest is reporting a 70 per cent surge in searches for 'It Ends With Us Aesthetic,' and according to the platform, "all things floral fashion and maximalist accessories, inspired by the fashion icon’s style are on the rise." Florals are also taking over nail art, with searches for ‘flower nails’ having doubled over the last few months and ‘hibiscus nails’ proving especially popular.

From vintage Versace showstoppers to whimsical Dauphinette minis, each floral ensemble is a deliberate choice, reflecting the deeply emotional and thematic connection to the story she’s portraying. Join us as we over-analyse Blake's best floral outfits, where the actress proves that she knows exactly how to make a blooming good statement both on-screen and off.

MORE: 10 cool-girl alternatives to florals you need to try this summer

RELATED: 4 Simple but effective tips to mix and match floral prints

Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Floral Fashion Moments:

1/ 9 © Gotham Floral Fantasy Blake kicked off her style streak in a show-stopping Oscar de la Renta tulle mini dress that looked like she stepped right out of a magical garden. The strapless number was embroidered with an array of colourful flowers, highlighting her every move. Paired with towering metallic heels and those statement earrings, Blake proved that florals can be groundbreaking—especially when they’re this bold and beautiful.

2/ 9 © Getty Mushroom Magic Blake showed off her fun side in a playful Dauphinette mini dress, turning heads with every step. The dress, covered in sparkling blue and green sequins, was a visual delight, but the real star was the red beaded fringe at the hem, adding a dash of whimsy. She teamed it with a Judith Lieber toadstool mushroom clutch, designed by none other than Katy Perry. Paired with Oz-worthy red shoes and her signature loose waves, Blake brought a cheerful, carefree vibe to the streets… fashion should always be this fun.

3/ 9 © Gotham Retro Chic Meets Modern Glam Blake went full retro in a chic Chanel ensemble, sporting a blue floral tee and matching high-waisted pants that brought some major 70s vibes to the streets. The monochromatic blue look was a perfect blend of playful and polished, but the real star? That sparkly floral bag slung across her body, adding just the right amount of glitter to the groovy look. And let’s not overlook her sky-high pumps that kept the outfit effortlessly chic from head to toe.

MORE: An ode to Blake Lively's power-clash style: From garden party glamour to 'cowgirl-core'

RELATED: What to wear to a garden party in 2024: 10 super chic outfit ideas

4/ 9 © Gotham Pattern Play Perfection Blake took a fashion risk in an eye-catching ensemble by Christopher John Rogers, featuring bold, clashing patterns—and of course, she nailed it. The flowing polka-dotted cape paired with colourful, geometric trousers created a look that was both whimsical and high-fashion. Her relaxed waves and carefree attitude made this outfit a total win, as she effortlessly waved to fans, knowing she just pulled off one of the trickiest style moves out there.



5/ 9 © John Nacion The Vintage Stunner Blake made jaws drop in a vintage Versace dress that carried some serious pop culture history. The Gossip Girl alum rocked the same dazzling, colourful sequin gown that Britney Spears famously wore to the 2002 Versace show in Milan. Blake scooped up this iconic piece from a vintage store, bringing it back to life on the pink carpet. The one-shoulder design and curve-hugging silhouette, combined with those shimmering petal hues? Pastel perfection.

6/ 9 © Dave Benett Power Suit with a Garden Twist For her next look, Blake traded in her dresses for a striking white power suit by Stella McCartney—but not just any suit. This one was delicately embroidered with dainty florals, adding a touch of femininity to the structured silhouette. With no shirt underneath, Blake kept things daring yet elegant, proving once again she’s the queen of bold fashion choices. Perfect for a rooftop stroll or ruling the red carpet, this suit had it all.



MORE: Blake Lively is a Marabou Barbie in plumes of rainbow feathers

RELATED: Where are the Gossip Girl Cast now?

7/ 9 © Getty Old Hollywood Glam For the film's London premiere, Blake channeled pure old Hollywood glamour in a jaw-dropping silver Tamara Ralph FW24 Couture gown. The dress, adorned with intricate embroidered roses, shimmered like a starry night, making her the centre of attention. But what really took this look to the next level was the voluminous red feathered cape—pure drama and sophistication wrapped into one. This outfit was all about making a statement, and Blake delivered, owning the red carpet.

8/ 9 © Getty Lilies, Lilacs and Leathers Blake continued to push the envelope in a floral-embroidered leather jacket and matching shorts set from Dauphinette. The outfit was the perfect blend of edgy and romantic, with the tough leather balanced by sweet floral details. With her hair cascading in loose waves and minimal accessories, she let the outfit do all the talking - loud and clear.