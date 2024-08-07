Shell Jewellery: 10 amazing pieces to shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If we were 'she', we would not sell seashells on the seashore, but in fact turn them into fun-fuelled summer jewellery pieces to wear with our favourite sun-clad outfits.

Shells have been a quintessential summer motif since the dawn of time, with evidence spanning back to ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Fast-forward a few thousand years (we'll let you do the math as fashion is our forte, not numbers) and the ocean motif has become an integral part of summer sartorial agendas.

© Launchmetrics Ulla Johnson SS24 © Launchmetrics Sinead Gorey SS24

They've made a triumphant return for SS24, as proven by the likes of Ulla Johnson, Sinead Gorey and Di Petsa during their fashion week collections. Plus, Swarovski released their 'Venus' SS24 campaign which features Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam. Irina Shayk and Fei Fei doused in shell-shaped diamonds from head-to-toe.

Fei Fei by Steven Meisel for Swarovski SS24 Imaan Hammam by Steven Meisel for Swarovski SS24

Thanks to its rise in popularity, brands from high street to high end, independent boutiques and Instagram favourites swiftly jumped aboard and have released designs in plentiful, meaning you can shop shell pieces right now regardless of budget, style preference and occasion.

H Fashion shares the best 10 best pieces to shop now:

1/ 10 Emerald Shell Earrings - Beaches & Cream Emerald Shell Earrings Beaches & Cream The Details: Deep-green druzy stone droplets

Gold Conch Shell

Pre Order - two week estimated delivery time Beaches & Cream's boutique is a hub of fun summery pieces that ooze chic, yet without a hefty price tag. The deep emerald drops give this pair an added touch of evening decadence. £20.00 AT BEACHES & CREAM 2/ 10 Shell Signet Ring - D. Louise Shell Signet Ring D.Louise Water, Heat & Sweat Resistant

Stainless Steel with 14k gold PVD coating

Ring face measures 10mm diameter

Gone are the days when signet rings were just a status symbol worn on the pinky finger. This piece from D. Louise (the brand that is literally blanketing social media feeds right now) features a delicate shell motif carved into the front, keeping the ring's fundamentally elegant appearance, with the chicest, subtle detailing. £45.00 AT D.LOUISE 3/ 10 Seashell Clasp Turquoise Braided Leather Bracelet Seashell Clasp Turquoise Braided Leather Bracelet Pandora The Details: Leather Bracelet

Sterling Silver detailing

Comes in three lengths Nothing oozes summer like a braided bracelet. This sea blue Pandora piece features a sterling silver shell for an added touch of glamour. £45.00 AT PANDORA 4/ 10 Mar Gold-Tone Earrings - Jennifer Behr Mar Gold-Tone Earrings Jennifer Behr Bell-back fastening for pierced ears

Width: 3cm / 1.2in

Drop: 3cm / 1.2in Known for its sculptural designs, Jennifer Behr is a celebrity favourite brand for any occasion - take Sofia Richie for date night and Olivia Palermo at her own wedding reception as perfect examples. These bold gold seashells put a summer twist on this season's beloved statement earrings. £150.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 5/ 10 Idyllia Bangle Idyllia Bangle Swarovski Material: Crystals, Gold-tone plated

Length: 16 cm

Motif size: 3.1 x 6 cm The beauty of the ocean is given a glamorous makeover with this stunning Swarovski piece. Set on a gold-tone plated bangle with shells adorned with clear round crystals, it's the perfect piece for soirées in the summer and beyond. £300.00 AT SWAROVSKI 6/ 10 Tallulah Necklace - By Alona Tallulah Necklace By Alona Total length = 13.5 inches with a 2-inch extension chain

Hand strung natural pink shell beads and shell-shaped beads finished with fresh-water pearl



Comes in a gift box and velvet pouch. This season, more is more when it comes to jewellery, and this necklace is opulent, fun and jam-packed with charms. I love the pearlescent pink shells, adding a chic feminine touch. £138.00 AT BY ALONA 7/ 10 Beaded Bandana Choker Twine & Twig Designed using ultra-soft blocked printed bandanas

Approximately 15 inches in length

May have slight variations and natural imperfections

If a statement piece is what you're after, look no further than Twine & Twig. The American-born brand has the ultimate collection of unique necklaces designed to stand out from the crowd. This piece uses a literal bandana adorned with beads and shells to create a showstopping look. £147.00 AT WOLF & BADGER 8/ 10 Tiny Shell Earrings - YSSO Tiny Shell Earrings The YSSO Length 2.7 cm

Width: 2.3 cm

These dainty earrings do exactly what they say on the tin. For those wanting to incorporate the trend subtly, these 'tiny' shell shapes are like an elevated take on the classic stud. Remember, sometimes, less is more... £90.00 AT THE YSSO 9/ 10 Ariel Gold Shell Chunky Chain Pendant Necklace Oliver Bonas Chunky design

Lobster clasp

Extendable length This piece oozes chic and to be honest, I can't believe it's from the high street. The braided chain design gives it an expensive allure. Available in both gold and silver, you can pick your go-to metal to match your style. £29.50 AT OLIVER BONAS 10/ 10 Shell Bracelet - Dolce & Gabbana Shell Charm Bracelet Dolce & Gabbana The Details: Clasp fastening

Length: 16-20cm approx

Made in Italy

Presented in a Dolce & Gabbana box Inspired by the Italian summers of the 60s, this Dolce & Gabbana piece oozes summer glamour. With shell charms and the classic D&G logo in gold-tone, it's the perfect piece to elevate an outfit with an injection of high fashion sophistication. £750.00 AT HARRODS

How we chose:

Each piece is a variation on the classic summer seashell motif. I’ve found a variety of jewellery from diamond bracelets to bandana necklaces to provide an array of pieces to suit different tastes and different budgets. Each brand chosen is loved or approved either by myself or the H Fashion team.



Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

