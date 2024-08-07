Shell Jewellery: 10 amazing pieces to shop now

If we were 'she', we would not sell seashells on the seashore, but in fact turn them into fun-fuelled summer jewellery pieces to wear with our favourite sun-clad outfits.
Shells have been a quintessential summer motif since the dawn of time, with evidence spanning back to ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Fast-forward a few thousand years (we'll let you do the math as fashion is our forte, not numbers) and the ocean motif has become an integral part of summer sartorial agendas.
They've made a triumphant return for SS24, as proven by the likes of Ulla Johnson, Sinead Gorey and Di Petsa during their fashion week collections. Plus, Swarovski released their 'Venus' SS24 campaign which features Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam. Irina Shayk and Fei Fei doused in shell-shaped diamonds from head-to-toe.
Thanks to its rise in popularity, brands from high street to high end, independent boutiques and Instagram favourites swiftly jumped aboard and have released designs in plentiful, meaning you can shop shell pieces right now regardless of budget, style preference and occasion.
H Fashion shares the best 10 best pieces to shop now:
1/10
Emerald Shell Earrings
Beaches & Cream
The Details:
- Deep-green druzy stone droplets
- Gold Conch Shell
- Pre Order - two week estimated delivery time
Beaches & Cream's boutique is a hub of fun summery pieces that ooze chic, yet without a hefty price tag. The deep emerald drops give this pair an added touch of evening decadence.
2/10
Shell Signet Ring
D.Louise
- Water, Heat & Sweat Resistant
- Stainless Steel with 14k gold PVD coating
- Ring face measures 10mm diameter
Gone are the days when signet rings were just a status symbol worn on the pinky finger. This piece from D. Louise (the brand that is literally blanketing social media feeds right now) features a delicate shell motif carved into the front, keeping the ring's fundamentally elegant appearance, with the chicest, subtle detailing.
3/10
Seashell Clasp Turquoise Braided Leather Bracelet
Pandora
The Details:
- Leather Bracelet
- Sterling Silver detailing
- Comes in three lengths
Nothing oozes summer like a braided bracelet. This sea blue Pandora piece features a sterling silver shell for an added touch of glamour.
4/10
Mar Gold-Tone Earrings
Jennifer Behr
- Bell-back fastening for pierced ears
- Width: 3cm / 1.2in
- Drop: 3cm / 1.2in
Known for its sculptural designs, Jennifer Behr is a celebrity favourite brand for any occasion - take Sofia Richie for date night and Olivia Palermo at her own wedding reception as perfect examples. These bold gold seashells put a summer twist on this season's beloved statement earrings.
5/10
Idyllia Bangle
Swarovski
- Material: Crystals, Gold-tone plated
- Length: 16 cm
- Motif size: 3.1 x 6 cm
The beauty of the ocean is given a glamorous makeover with this stunning Swarovski piece. Set on a gold-tone plated bangle with shells adorned with clear round crystals, it's the perfect piece for soirées in the summer and beyond.
6/10
Tallulah Necklace
By Alona
- Total length = 13.5 inches with a 2-inch extension chain
- Hand strung natural pink shell beads and shell-shaped beads finished with fresh-water pearl
- Comes in a gift box and velvet pouch.
This season, more is more when it comes to jewellery, and this necklace is opulent, fun and jam-packed with charms. I love the pearlescent pink shells, adding a chic feminine touch.
7/10
Beaded Bandana Choker
Twine & Twig
- Designed using ultra-soft blocked printed bandanas
- Approximately 15 inches in length
- May have slight variations and natural imperfections
If a statement piece is what you're after, look no further than Twine & Twig. The American-born brand has the ultimate collection of unique necklaces designed to stand out from the crowd. This piece uses a literal bandana adorned with beads and shells to create a showstopping look.
8/10
Tiny Shell Earrings
The YSSO
- Length 2.7 cm
- Width: 2.3 cm
These dainty earrings do exactly what they say on the tin. For those wanting to incorporate the trend subtly, these 'tiny' shell shapes are like an elevated take on the classic stud. Remember, sometimes, less is more...
9/10
Ariel Gold Shell Chunky Chain Pendant Necklace
Oliver Bonas
- Chunky design
- Lobster clasp
- Extendable length
This piece oozes chic and to be honest, I can't believe it's from the high street. The braided chain design gives it an expensive allure. Available in both gold and silver, you can pick your go-to metal to match your style.
10/10
Shell Charm Bracelet
Dolce & Gabbana
The Details:
- Clasp fastening
- Length: 16-20cm approx
- Made in Italy
- Presented in a Dolce & Gabbana box
Inspired by the Italian summers of the 60s, this Dolce & Gabbana piece oozes summer glamour. With shell charms and the classic D&G logo in gold-tone, it's the perfect piece to elevate an outfit with an injection of high fashion sophistication.
How we chose:
Each piece is a variation on the classic summer seashell motif. I’ve found a variety of jewellery from diamond bracelets to bandana necklaces to provide an array of pieces to suit different tastes and different budgets. Each brand chosen is loved or approved either by myself or the H Fashion team.
Why you should trust me:
Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.