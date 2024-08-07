Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shell Jewellery: 10 best pieces to shop now
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Shell jewellery to shop now

Shell Jewellery: 10 amazing pieces to shop now

Embrace the beauty of the ocean with these stunning shell motif jewellery pieces 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

If we were 'she', we would not sell seashells on the seashore, but in fact turn them into fun-fuelled summer jewellery pieces to wear with our favourite sun-clad outfits.

Shells have been a quintessential summer motif since the dawn of time, with evidence spanning back to ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Fast-forward a few thousand years (we'll let you do the math as fashion is our forte, not numbers) and the ocean motif has become an integral part of summer sartorial agendas. 

Ulla Johnson SS24© Launchmetrics
Ulla Johnson SS24
Sinead Gorey SS24© Launchmetrics
Sinead Gorey SS24

They've made a triumphant return for SS24, as proven by the likes of Ulla Johnson, Sinead Gorey and Di Petsa during their fashion week collections. Plus, Swarovski released their 'Venus' SS24 campaign which features Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam. Irina Shayk and Fei Fei doused in shell-shaped diamonds from head-to-toe.

Fei Fei by Steven Meisel for Swarovski SS24
Fei Fei by Steven Meisel for Swarovski SS24
Imaan Hammam by Steven Meisel for Swarovski SS24
Imaan Hammam by Steven Meisel for Swarovski SS24

Thanks to its rise in popularity, brands from high street to high end, independent boutiques and Instagram favourites swiftly jumped aboard and have released designs in plentiful, meaning you can shop shell pieces right now regardless of budget, style preference and occasion. 

H Fashion shares the best 10 best pieces to shop now:

  1. 1/10

    Emerald Shell Earrings - Beaches & Cream
    Emerald Shell Earrings - Beaches & Cream

    Emerald Shell Earrings

    Beaches & Cream

    The Details:

    • Deep-green druzy stone droplets
    • Gold Conch Shell
    • Pre Order - two week estimated delivery time

    Beaches & Cream's boutique is a hub of fun summery pieces that ooze chic, yet without a hefty price tag. The deep emerald drops give this pair an added touch of evening decadence.

  2. 2/10

    Shell Signet Ring - D. Louise
    Shell Signet Ring - D. Louise

    Shell Signet Ring

    D.Louise

    • Water, Heat & Sweat Resistant
    • Stainless Steel with 14k gold PVD coating
    • Ring face measures 10mm diameter

    Gone are the days when signet rings were just a status symbol worn on the pinky finger. This piece from D. Louise (the brand that is literally blanketing social media feeds right now) features a delicate shell motif carved into the front, keeping the ring's fundamentally elegant appearance, with the chicest, subtle detailing.

  3. 3/10

    Seashell Clasp Turquoise Braided Leather Bracelet
    Seashell Clasp Turquoise Braided Leather Bracelet

    Seashell Clasp Turquoise Braided Leather Bracelet

    Pandora

    The Details:

    • Leather Bracelet
    • Sterling Silver detailing
    • Comes in three lengths

    Nothing oozes summer like a braided bracelet. This sea blue Pandora piece features a sterling silver shell for an added touch of glamour.

  4. 4/10

    Mar Gold-Tone Earrings - Jennifer Behr
    Mar Gold-Tone Earrings - Jennifer Behr

    Mar Gold-Tone Earrings

    Jennifer Behr

    • Bell-back fastening for pierced ears
    • Width: 3cm / 1.2in
    • Drop: 3cm / 1.2in

    Known for its sculptural designs, Jennifer Behr is a celebrity favourite brand for any occasion - take Sofia Richie for date night and Olivia Palermo at her own wedding reception as perfect examples. These bold gold seashells put a summer twist on this season's beloved statement earrings.

  5. 5/10

    Idyllia Bangle
    Idyllia Bangle

    Idyllia Bangle

    Swarovski

    • Material:  Crystals, Gold-tone plated
    • Length: 16 cm
    • Motif size: 3.1 x 6 cm

    The beauty of the ocean is given a glamorous makeover with this stunning Swarovski piece. Set on a gold-tone plated bangle with shells adorned with clear round crystals, it's the perfect piece for soirées in the summer and beyond.

  6. 6/10

    Tallulah Necklace - By Alona
    Tallulah Necklace - By Alona

    Tallulah Necklace

    By Alona

    • Total length = 13.5 inches with a 2-inch extension chain
    • Hand strung natural pink shell beads and shell-shaped beads finished with fresh-water pearl
    • Comes in a gift box and velvet pouch.

    This season, more is more when it comes to jewellery, and this necklace is opulent, fun and jam-packed with charms. I love the pearlescent pink shells, adding a chic feminine touch.

  7. 7/10

    Beaded Bandana Choker

    Twine & Twig

    • Designed using ultra-soft blocked printed bandanas
    • Approximately 15 inches in length  
    • May have slight variations and natural imperfections

    If a statement piece is what you're after, look no further than Twine & Twig. The American-born brand has the ultimate collection of unique necklaces designed to stand out from the crowd. This piece uses a literal bandana adorned with beads and shells to create a showstopping look.

  8. 8/10

    Tiny Shell Earrings - YSSO
    Tiny Shell Earrings - YSSO

    Tiny Shell Earrings

    The YSSO

    • Length 2.7 cm 
    • Width: 2.3 cm

    These dainty earrings do exactly what they say on the tin. For those wanting to incorporate the trend subtly, these 'tiny' shell shapes are like an elevated take on the classic stud. Remember, sometimes, less is more...

  9. 9/10

    Ariel Gold Shell Chunky Chain Pendant Necklace

    Oliver Bonas

    • Chunky design 
    • Lobster clasp
    • Extendable length

    This piece oozes chic and to be honest, I can't believe it's from the high street.  The braided chain design gives it an expensive allure. Available in both gold and silver, you can pick your go-to metal to match your style.

  10. 10/10

    Shell Bracelet - Dolce & Gabbana
    Shell Bracelet - Dolce & Gabbana

    Shell Charm Bracelet

    Dolce & Gabbana

    The Details:

    • Clasp fastening
    • Length: 16-20cm approx
    • Made in Italy
    • Presented in a Dolce & Gabbana box

    Inspired by the Italian summers of the 60s, this Dolce & Gabbana piece oozes summer glamour. With shell charms and the classic D&G logo in gold-tone, it's the perfect piece to elevate an outfit with an injection of high fashion sophistication.

How we chose:

Each piece is a variation on the classic summer seashell motif. I’ve found a variety of jewellery from diamond bracelets to bandana necklaces to provide an array of pieces to suit different tastes and different budgets. Each brand chosen is loved or approved either by myself or the H Fashion team.

Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More