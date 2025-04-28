Madonna is switching up her risqué style agenda for 2025, and we're obsessed

Madonna's showstopping style agenda has long stood out from the crowd.

A true fashion pioneer for over four decades, the 66-year-old hasn’t just followed trends; she’s created them. From cone bras to controversial crosses, the Material Girl singer has delivered some of the most iconic style moments in pop history.

It appears that the legendary singer might be going through a new fashion renaissance. She's switching up from the risqué, lace-filled, lingerie-clad style agenda she's widely adored for, for cool tailoring, boho blouses and uber feminine florals, all with her own signature twist.

© @madonna Madonna has been embracing lingerie, lace, and all things risqué over recent years

It's only been a week since she began sharing photos sporting her newfound aesthetic, and we're already obsessed...

Twisted Goth Glam Madonna oozed vintage chic with a dramatic edge in a black satin three-piece ensemble layered over a cream ruffled blouse with voluminous, exaggerated cuffs, whilst a statement floral corsage added a romantic touch. infusing her signature sensual aesthetic, she accessorised with black fishnet gloves and chunky black platform shoes.

Western-Meets-City Madonna embraced a little of her Don't Tell Me era with a wide-brimmed hat and open plaid shirt. A high-neck cream underlayer and satin trousers added an injection of city girl cool.

Explorer Chic Part wanderer, part fashion icon. She gave boho explorer vibes in a white coat buttoned to look like a cape, flowing neutrals, and rugged boots.

Madonna’s style has defined and redefined pop culture for over 40 years.

In the early '80s, she burst onto the scene with her 'Boy Toy' look - lace gloves, layered necklaces, and undone hair. By the latter half of the decade, she shifted to a more glamorous agenda, with her Like a Virgin and Material Girl eras, channelling major Marilyn Monroe-esque vibes.

The early '90s saw her embrace more provocative fashion during Erotica and her Sex book release, with bondage-inspired looks and lingerie as outerwear - a look she embraced once again over the last few years. The late '90s ushered in a more spiritual, boho phase, whilst the 2000s had her experimenting again - from cowboy hats to disco fever.

Madonna’s fearless approach to fashion has cemented her as one of the greatest style icons of all time. Decade after decade, she reminds us that true style isn’t about following trends - it’s about setting them.